Legal Practice Management Software (LPMS) Market Report 2024-2030 - Growing Usage of Legal Billing Software Across Solo Practitioners and Small to Mid-Size Firms

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Legal Practice Management Software Market by Function (Legal Billing, Legal Calendaring, Legal Document Storage), Component (eDiscovery Software, Legal Billing Software, Legal Case Management Software), Industry, Deployment - Forecast 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Legal Practice Management Software Market grew from USD 1.79 billion in 2023 to USD 2.06 billion in 2024. It is expected to continue growing at a CAGR of 15.12%, reaching USD 4.80 billion by 2030.
The expanding shift towards remote work models has led to a greater need for cloud-based management solutions, subsequently driving market growth. The constant introduction of legal regulations and data security issues increases the need for legal practice management software. Law firms are consistently seeking methods to streamline their operations, and LPMS provides an effective solution.
High initial cost and the complexity of software with rising data privacy and security concerns hamper the market growth. The growing enhancement of cybersecurity measures to protect sensitive legal information and the rising utilization of blockchain technology for secure and transparent transactions and record-keeping are expected to create opportunities for market growth.
Regional Insights
In North America, there is a high demand for legal practice management software due to the complexity of legal operations and the presence of a large number of legal firms. Customers in these regions prioritize software that offers comprehensive solutions, including case management, time tracking, billing, and document management. Legal practice management software in South America is evolving, with greater awareness about the efficiency gains from using such systems.
The European Union exhibits a diversified market for legal practice management software with a significant focus on data protection and privacy, in line with GDPR regulations. Multilingual support and adaptability to different legal systems within the EU are crucial. The adoption rate is robust among large firms and is gradually increasing within small-to-medium practices. Research and development in the EU are often supported by funding and collaboration initiatives at the regional and national levels.
The Middle East and Africa have seen a surge in legal practice management software adoption, driven by the region's economic diversification efforts and the digitization of legal services. There is a preference for software that complies with local laws and offers Arabic language support. Asia-Pacific's legal practice management software market is growing, underscored by the proliferation of legal firms and the government's push toward digitalization. Purchasing behavior here is influenced by local vendor preference and software that meets specific Chinese legal procedural requirements.
Recent Developments
- Thomson Reuters Launches Generative AI-Powered Solutions to Transform how Legal Professionals Work
- Clarra Launches Case Management Software Built for Litigation Firms
- Legal Soft Announces Strategic Partnership with Assembly Neos, Empowering Law Firms with Advanced Case Management
