PEEK Implants Market Report 2024-2030: Uncover Leading Opportunities in Spinal, Orthopedic, Dental, and Craniomaxillofacial Implant Applications Worldwide

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "PEEK Implants Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Application (Spinal Implants, Orthopedic Implants, Dental Implants) and Region (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific) 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global PEEK implants market size is anticipated to reach USD 1.52 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 7.9% from 2024 to 2030.

Polyetheretherketone (PEEK) implants are expected to become popular in the years to come due to their advantages, including their resistance to corrosion, low weight, and biocompatibility. In addition, there is a greater need for PEEK implants due to the trend of minimally invasive surgical techniques.







Overall, the rising product demand reflects the ongoing trend toward innovative biomaterials that offer advantages in terms of biocompatibility, mechanical properties, radiolucency, and versatility. As healthcare providers and patients increasingly recognize the product benefits, their adoption is expected to continue to grow across a wide range of medical specialties. PEEK polymers are mostly used in spinal implants as their radiolucency enables medical personnel to see the bone fusion through the implant. One of the main areas of concentration for top PEEK manufacturers is the spine market. Increased number of new product launches and company collaborations/acquisitions have been fueling market growth.



For instance, Kumovis GmbH, a developer of additive manufacturing solutions for customized healthcare applications located in Munich, Germany, was acquired by 3D Systems Corporation. Kumovis' solutions are based on their proprietary extrusion process, which was created especially for high-performance, medical-grade polymers like PEEK to be printed precisely. Furthermore, the growing acceptance of PEEK implants by medical professionals and regulatory agencies has been a major factor in the expansion of the market. North America was the dominant regional market in 2023 and accounted for the largest market share of 41.5% in the same year. The market's expansion in North America is ascribed to the existence of significant industry participants, an increase in orthopedic disorders, and government endorsements of novel products.



Market Report Highlights

The market size was estimated at USD 906.3 million in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 964.9 Million in 2024

The spinal implants application segment accounted for the largest revenue share of more than 36.9% in 2023

This high share can be attributed to the increased cases of spinal disorders

The hospitals & clinics end-use segment dominated the market with a share of around 64.1% in 2023

Hospitals serve as primary healthcare providers, offering a wide range of medical services to individuals within the communities, which is the key factor responsible for segment growth

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 100 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $906.3 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $1520.4 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 7.9% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary



Chapter 3. PEEK Implants Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/Ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.1.1. Rising Adoption for Spinal Implants

3.2.1.2. Rise in Geriatric Population

3.2.1.3. Increasing Increasing Demand for Bio-Inert Implants

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.2.2.1. Lack of Skilled Professionals

3.2.2.2. High Cost of Surgeries

3.3. PEEK Implants Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.1.1. Supplier Power

3.3.1.2. Buyer Power

3.3.1.3. Substitution Threat

3.3.1.4. Threat of New Entrant

3.3.1.5. Competitive Rivalry

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis

3.3.2.1. Political Landscape

3.3.2.2. Technological Landscape

3.3.2.3. Economic Landscape

Chapter 4. PEEK Implants Market: Application Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. PEEK Implants Market: Application Dashboard

4.2. PEEK Implants Market: Application Movement Analysis

4.3. PEEK Implants Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by Application, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

4.4. Spinal Implants

4.5. Orthopedic Implants

4.6. Dental Implants

4.7. Craniomaxillofacial Implants

4.8. Others

Chapter 5. PEEK Implants Market: End-use Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. PEEK Implants Market: End-use Dashboard

5.2. PEEK Implants Market: End-use Movement Analysis

5.3. PEEK Implants Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analysis, by End Use, 2018 to 2030 (USD Million)

5.4. Hospitals and Clinics

5.5. Ambulatory Surgical Centers

5.6. Others

Chapter 6. PEEK Implants Market: Regional Estimates & Trend Analysis by Country, Application, & End-use

6.1. Regional Dashboard

6.2. Market Size, & Forecasts Trend Analysis, 2018 to 2030

6.3. North America

6.4. Europe

6.5. Asia Pacific

6.6. Latin America

6.7. MEA

Chapter 7. Competitive Landscape

7.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

7.2. Company/Competition Categorization

7.3. Vendor Landscape

7.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

7.3.2. Key Customers

7.3.3. Key Company Market Share Analysis, 2023

7.3.4. Invibio

7.3.5. Johnson & Johnson MedTech

7.3.6. Evonik

7.3.7. Solvay

7.3.8. In2Bones Global, Inc.

7.3.9. HAPPE Spine

7.3.10. NuVasive, Inc.

7.3.11. Dental Technology Services

7.3.12. 3D Systems, Inc.

7.3.13. INNOVASIS

7.3.14. SINTX Technologies, Inc.

7.3.15. Quick Implants NZ Limited

