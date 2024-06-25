White Ribbon Empowers Practitioners to Prevent Incel Radicalization in Ontario

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- White Ribbon, a leading organization dedicated to promoting gender equity and preventing all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination, proudly announces $2,540,290 in new funding over five years under Public Safety Canada’s Community Resilience Fund . This contribution will enable White Ribbon to develop and implement a comprehensive Incel Radicalization Prevention Program, forging strategic partnerships with subject matter experts and professional associations across Ontario.



In response to current societal challenges, there is an urgent need for early identification of misogynist, and other hate-fueled attitudes, to better support male youth in developing equitable and authentic relationships and promote their mental health and wellness. White Ribbon's Program acts as a proactive force in mitigating harm and violence associated with the involuntary celibate (incel) movement.

The Incel Radicalization Prevention Program aims to 'professionalize the practice' within key service providers that frequently interact with young men susceptible to joining or already engaged in the incel movement. White Ribbon will create evidence-based resources and practices, hold multi-sectoral forums and implement a multi-year social marketing campaign. The Program will better equip frontline practitioners to apply strength-based and proactive approaches to more effectively interrupt the proliferation of hateful attitudes amongst male youth they interact with on a daily basis, while also contributing to the sustainability of healthy masculinities and equitable beliefs.

Public Safety Canada's generous support is integral to the success of this initiative, allowing representatives from professional bodies in the education, community child and youth services, and mental health sectors to actively engage in guiding the strategic approach. White Ribbon is honoured to collaborate with esteemed partners such as the Ontario Secondary School Teachers’ Federation, the Ontario English Catholic Teachers’ Association, the Ontario Association of Child and Youth Care, the John Howard Society of Ontario, the Ontario Association of Social Workers, Action Ontarienne Contre la Violence Faite aux Femmes and the Ontario Association of Mental Health Professionals. Together, these organizations will play a pivotal role in shaping capacity-building initiatives aimed at preventing incel radicalization.

“White Ribbon remains steadfast in its commitment to creating a safer and more equitable society for all” said Humberto Carolo, Chief Executive Officer of White Ribbon. “Through a collaborative approach between White Ribbon, our valued partners, and the support of Public Safety Canada, we embark on a transformative journey to address key equity issues and prevent the radicalization of male youth in the incel movement.”

White Ribbon is the world’s largest movement of men and boys working together to promote gender equity, healthy relationships, allyship and a new vision of masculinity. White Ribbon’s vision is a future free from all forms of gender-based violence and discrimination. Since its inception in Toronto in 1991, The White Ribbon Campaign has spread to over 60 countries around the world. Please visit our website at: www.whiteribbon.ca .

Public Safety Canada coordinates federal departments and agencies across the Government of Canada that are responsible for national security and the safety of Canadians. The department’s Canada Centre for Community Engagement and Prevention of Violence (Canada Centre) was launched in 2017 to lead the Government of Canada’s efforts to counter radicalization to violence. Public Safety Canada’s Community Resilience Fund provides financial support to organizations working to improve Canada's understanding of and capacity to prevent and counter violent extremism. Visit the Canada Centre website at: https://www.publicsafety.gc.ca/cnt/bt/cc/index-en.aspx

“By supporting initiatives like White Ribbon’s Incel Radicalization Prevention Program, we are supporting crucial prevention efforts against the spread of misogynist and other hate-fueled extremist ideologies. Promoting healthy relationships fosters safety, inclusivity and respect for all.”

- The Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Public Safety, Democratic Institutions and Intergovernmental Affairs

