Hulk Hogan's Real American Beer Launches In Missouri, Giving Consumers a New Exciting Choice in the Light Beer Category; Third State Rollout in Two Weeks

ST. LOUIS, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- After momentous launches in Florida and Minnesota, the premium American-made light lager co-founded by WWE Hall of Fame wrestler and global icon Hulk Hogan is set to make its highly anticipated Midwest debut in Missouri on Tuesday, June 25. Missouri marks the third launch market in Real American Beer 's high-impact rollout, with many more states to be announced over the summer.



As a nod to Hulk’s storied career, Real American Beer is named after the song he walked out to in the ring during his 40-year wrestling career. “As one of the birthplaces of Hulkamania in the 80’s, Missouri holds a special place in my heart and I am excited to be able to now bring my Real American Beer to the people of this great state, brother,” said Hulk Hogan.

“The beer culture in Missouri runs deep, and we're excited to bring Real American Beer to the tastemakers in the Midwest,” said Terri Francis, Chief Executive Officer of The Real American. “We are looking forward to Real American Beer being part of your summer, whether it's at your next BBQ, by the lake, or your first beer watching the game with friends.”

Over the coming weeks, Real American Beer will be available at top Missouri retailers, bars, and restaurants and through major national outlets.

Hulk will also be on hand to meet all the Hulkamaniacs and Real American Beer lovers in Missouri in July. For more information, including an extensive and growing lineup of merchandise and apparel available for purchase globally and where to buy Real American Beer, visit therealamerican.com and follow @therealamericanbeer on social media.