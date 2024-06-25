European Starter and Alternator Aftermarket Report 2024 2030 with 2023 as the Base Year: Remanufactured Starters and Alternators will Continue to Dominate Growth Opportunities

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in the European Starter and Alternator Aftermarket, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study considers growth opportunities in the European starter and alternator aftermarket for passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. It forecasts demand for new and remanufactured starters and alternators and average manufacturer-level price (MLP) through 2030.

The study also evaluates shares, distribution channels, and technology trends. Brief profiles of key suppliers are provided, and the impact of connected, automated, shared, and electric (CASE) vehicles and growth drivers and restraints is discussed. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.

Leading brands in the European starter and alternator aftermarket are Robert Bosch GmbH, Borg Automotive A/S (Lucas and Elstock), Valeo Service, Denso Corporation, AS-PL, BV PSH, Alanko, WAI, Ridex, and Stark.

Key Topics Covered:

Transformation in the European Starter and Alternator Aftermarket

  • Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
  • The Strategic Imperative
  • The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Starter and Alternator Aftermarket

Ecosystem

  • Scope of Analysis
  • Segmentation
  • Competitive Environment: Starter Aftermarket
  • Competitive Environment: Alternator Aftermarket

Growth Generator: Key Findings, Growth Drivers and Restraints, CASE Impact

  • Key Findings
  • Growth Drivers
  • Growth Restraints
  • CASE Impact, 2030
  • Forecast Considerations

Growth Generator: Starter Aftermarket

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
  • Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Average Pricing Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share by Brand
  • Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Growth Generator: Alternator Aftermarket

  • Growth Metrics
  • Revenue and Unit Shipment Forecast
  • Revenue Forecast by Region
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
  • Revenue Forecast by Product Type
  • Unit Shipment Forecast by Product Type
  • Average Pricing Forecast by Product Type
  • Revenue, Unit Shipment, and Average Pricing Forecast Analysis
  • Revenue Share by Brand
  • Revenue Share by Distribution Channel and Service Preference

Company Profiles

  • Bosch, Lucas, and Elstock
  • Valeo and Denso
  • AS-PL and BV PSH

Growth Opportunity Universe

  • Growth Opportunity 1: Private Labels
  • Growth Opportunity 2: eCommerce
  • Growth Opportunity 3: Growth of Connected Vehicles

Best Practices Recognition

