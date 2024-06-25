Pressure BioSciences Partners with Vita-Forte, Largest Global Supplier of Freeze-Dried Acai, to Commercialize Highly Potent, Multi-Antioxidant, UST Nanoemulsion Oral Spray

CANTON, Mass., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) (“PBIO” or the “Company”), a leading innovator in high-pressure nanotechnology and a pioneer in the development of novel, broadly-enabling, pressure-based instruments and nanoemulsion products and services for the health & wellness, food & beverage, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and other industries, today announced a partnership with Vita-Forte, the largest distributor in the world of freeze-dried Acai (a potent antioxidant) to develop a highly bioavailable, multi-antioxidant oral spray. This breakthrough effectiveness product is expected to be commercially available by Fall 2024. According to Fortune Business Insights, the global antioxidants market size was $4.59 billion in 2023 (Antioxidant Market Size 2023).

Antioxidants are compounds that can help prevent, delay, or reduce damage caused by free-radicals. Free radicals are formed during normal metabolic functions, and by a host of environmental factors and stressors. Free radicals can damage cells, and have been linked to multiple illnesses. Antioxidants eliminate free radicals, helping to keep cells healthy. Humans generate their own antioxidants, but antioxidants from a host of fruits and vegetables can supplement the body’s antioxidant defenses. Many of the most potent antioxidants found in today’s nutraceutical products are oil-based. Since oil and water do not mix, most of these antioxidants are poorly absorbed by the water-based biochemistry of humans -- and are excreted from the body. Processing oil-based antioxidants into highly bioavailable nanoemulsions can dramatically improve absorption. This is what PBIO’s UltraShear™ Technology does so well as a “best-in-class” nanoemulsion delivery system.



Vita-Forte (“Vita”), located in the heart of California’s Central Valley farmland, is a leading manufacturer and distributor of superfood and superfruit ingredients. Vita supplies wholesome nutrient-dense ingredients to the organic, Kosher, and conventional food & beverage companies, and to the nutraceuticals industry. With revenues exceeding $20 million annually, Vita’s active customer base ranges from small enterprises to extremely large multi-national companies on five continents.

Carlos Forte, co-founder and President of Vita-Forte commented: “We see PBIO’s breakthrough capabilities in nanoemulsion technology and performance as a new way to deliver our fruit and vegetable-derived products with a revolutionary level of improved effectiveness. PBIO’s UltraShear Platform has impressed us as a best-in-class nanoemulsions platform, and we look forward to collaborating with them to create new individual and combination products intended to be sold directly to the consumer, as well as in bulk for our major formulator and producer customers in a variety of markets. Our extensive existing customer access through both DTC and B2B channels will be strongly leveraged in collaboration with PBIO, to facilitate a rapid market introduction, trial, acceptance, and pull-through orders.”

John Hollister, PBIO’s Director of Sales and Marketing, expanded: “It’s very exciting for us to be working with Vita-Forte, as they bring both the upstream access to high-quality superfoods and downstream access to many major players in nutraceuticals, cosmeceuticals, and food & beverage. They are a very forward-thinking company and, like PBIO, are committed to the highest-quality, all-natural, organic, preservative-free, health-oriented products. The ability to partner with Vita in offering customers greatly improved potency options for their already amazing products is very exciting for us.”

Richard T. Schumacher, President and CEO of PBIO, stated: “This partnership combines the strong synergistic capabilities of two companies: Vita-Forte with direct access to the highest quality oil-based antioxidant ingredients, and PBIO with the best-in-class science-based nanoemulsion processing platform. The result of this union is expected to help establish the most effective source for both DTC and B2B customers of oil-based nutraceutical products available in the world today, starting with the release this Fall of the multi-ingredient, highly bioavailable, ultrapotent antioxidant oral spray.”

About Pressure BioSciences, Inc.

Pressure BioSciences, Inc. (OTCQB: PBIO) is a global leader in providing innovative, broadly enabling, high pressure-based solutions for a range of industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceutical, nutraceutical, cosmeceutical, and agrochemical, as well as food and beverage manufacturing. Our patented, scalable and high-efficiency pressure-based UltraShear Technology™ (UltraShear™) platform allows for the creation of stable nanoemulsions of otherwise immiscible oil-based active components in water. It also allows for the preparation of higher quality, homogenized, extended shelf-life or room temperature-stable low-acid liquid foods that cannot be effectively preserved using existing non-thermal technologies. Our patented original enabling platform, Pressure Cycling Technology (PCT), utilizes alternating cycles of pressure to control bio-molecular interactions (such as cell lysis and biomolecule extraction) safely and reproducibly. PCT-based products are used for biomarker and target discovery, drug design and development, biotherapeutics characterization and quality control, soil & plant biology, forensics, and counter-bioterrorism applications. Our patented BaroFold™ technology platform positions us to provide valuable contract services and GMP manufacturing equipment to the bio-pharmaceuticals industry. Our commitment to innovation and cutting-edge technology has established PBIO as a leader in the high-pressure industry, providing unique and effective solutions to our customers.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements. These statements relate to future events or our future financial performance and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause our or our industry's actual results, levels of activity, performance, or achievements to be materially different from any future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements expressed, implied, or inferred by these forward-looking statements. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "would," "expects," "plans," "intends," "anticipates," "believes," estimates," "predicts," "projects," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of such terms and other comparable terminology. These statements are only predictions based on our current expectations and projections about future events. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. In evaluating these statements, you should specifically consider various factors. Actual events or results may differ materially. These and other factors may cause our actual results to differ materially from any forward-looking statement. These risks, uncertainties, and other factors include, but are not limited to, the risks and uncertainties discussed under the heading "Risk Factors" in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2023, and other reports filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC. The Company undertakes no obligation to update any of the information included in this release, except as otherwise required by law.

For more information about PBIO, Uncle Buds, Vita-Forte, Inc., and this press release, please click on the following links:

http://www.pressurebiosciences.com www.unclebudshemp.com www.vitaforteinc.com

Please visit us on Facebook, LinkedIn, and Twitter.