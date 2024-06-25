Ursula Burns, former Xerox CEO, and Jordan Wertlieb, EVP and COO of Hearst, appointed to the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Advisory Board as inaugural members

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation (PBTF) today announced the appointment of Ursula Burns and Jordan Wertlieb as inaugural members of the organization’s new Advisory Board. Burns and Wertlieb offer their exceptional business acumen and experience to PBTF, the largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research. One of America’s most renowned corporate leaders, Ursula Burns was Chief Executive Officer of Xerox Corporation, through 2016. Jordan Wertlieb is Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer of Hearst as well as a member of the Hearst board of directors. Burns and Wertlieb bring their breadth of knowledge in strategic business expansion and development to PBTF’s growing Advisory Board, in support of the pediatric brain tumor patients, survivors, and families the organization serves.



PBTF’s new Advisory Board brings together members who offer their strategic insights and advice to the organization’s Board of Directors and executive leadership team on key issues and opportunities facing the organization. Members will be ambassadors for PBTF, advocating for its mission, programs, and impact to external stakeholders, as well as mobilizing their expertise and networks to drive positive outcomes.

“Ursula Burns and Jordan Wertlieb have both had distinguished careers and bring a wealth of leadership expertise that will help inform PBTF’s work,” said Courtney Davies, president and chief executive officer of the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation. “We know that their insights in organizational growth and management will be valuable assets to our Advisory Board, and we are excited to welcome them both as advocates and allies for the pediatric brain tumor community.”

Burns has held many leadership roles throughout her career, from serving Xerox as Chief Executive Officer through 2016 and chairperson through 2017, to being a board member of companies including Uber, TSMC, IHS and Endeavor Holdings. In her time at Xerox, Burns helped transform the company from a leader in document technology into one of the most diversified, profitable business services providers in the world. In addition to her tenure at Xerox, Burns is a founding member of Integrum, a private equity firm, and a Non-Executive Chairwoman of Teneo, a global CEO consulting and advisory firm. Burns also led a government program to boost STEM education for children, launched by the Obama administration. Her work with major corporate boards and leadership of community and nonprofit organizations overlaps with PBTF’s ongoing organizational expansion priorities.

For the past 13 years, Wertlieb has worked in multiple key leadership roles at Hearst. He was promoted to executive vice president and chief operating officer of Hearst in 2023 and is currently a member of the Hearst board of directors. Throughout Wertlieb’s time at Hearst, the company has experienced tremendous growth in its television and digital programming, with its stations earning many regional and national journalism honors, including Wertlieb receiving the Golden Mic Award by the Broadcasters Foundation of America in 2024, and being inducted into the Broadcasting+Cable Hall of Fame in 2018. In addition to his work at Hearst, Wertlieb is a former chairman of the National Association of Broadcasters’ (NAB) joint board of directors and of its television board, and currently serves on the board of the NAB Leadership Foundation. His demonstrated commitment to business growth makes him a strong guiding presence and addition to the PBTF Advisory Board.

“The Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation has had such a powerful impact on groundbreaking research, family support, and advocacy efforts for the pediatric brain tumor community,” said Ursula Burns. “As PBTF continues to build on this momentum and expand its reach, I am honored to join their mission and help accelerate their crucial work in addressing this cruel disease head on.”

“I am very pleased to be joining the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation’s Advisory Board,” said Jordan Wertlieb. “The urgent mission of curing pediatric brain tumors through funding research and providing support to both patients and caregivers is strong and clear, and I am grateful to be a part of it as an ally and as a new addition to PBTF’s network of advisors.”

“We’re thrilled to welcome Ursula and Jordan as the inaugural members of PBTF’s Advisory Board, which we know will have a tremendous impact on our mission” said Jeffrey Gelfand, Chair of PBTF’s Board of Directors, and father of a brain tumor survivor. “Their impressive and demonstrated knowledge in strategic business expansion, coupled with their mentoring and leadership, makes them fantastic additions to our Advisory Board. We could not be more excited to have them on our team advocating for pediatric brain cancer patients and their families.”

About the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation

Since 1991, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation has led the way in funding research into pediatric brain tumors, supporting families affected by this disease, and advocating for policies that help patients, survivors, and their loved ones. Dedicated wholly to addressing this rare disease and guided by the experiences of patients, survivors, their parents, and siblings, the Pediatric Brain Tumor Foundation is the only organization to meet families’ needs along every step of their cancer journey. The largest patient advocacy funder of pediatric brain tumor research, the foundation also funds and advocates for innovative projects that lead to vital discoveries, new clinical trials, and better treatments – all bringing us closer to a cure. We’re able to do that because of people and partners committed to supporting families and ending childhood brain cancer. Learn more at curethekids.org.

