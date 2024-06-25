BST Global Announces New Suite of AI-Powered & Consumer-Grade Products at 2024 Users Conference

TAMPA, FL, USA, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BST Global, a provider of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions for the architecture, engineering and consulting (AEC) industry, announced new products and product enhancements during their BST Global PowerUp 2024 Users Conference, which took place in Clearwater Beach, FL, May 20–24.

The announcement included:

BST Insights: BST Global announced that its industry-first, predictive insights tool for project and operations managers, which is powered by AI and machine learning, is now available for BST11 and can complement ERP systems like Deltek, Oracle and others. BST Global also demonstrated how it plans to leverage BST Insights in concert with the generative AI capabilities of Microsoft Copilot for Microsoft Power BI.

Audere: The leading cloud-based and consumer-grade resource management tool for the AEC industry introduced a premium offering, which allows users to seamlessly connect not only with BST11, but also with ERP systems such as Deltek, Oracle and others. This new premium offering complements Audere’s team-based offering and will be released later this summer.

BST Connect: A new product in BST Global’s project intelligence™ portfolio, BST Connect empowers citizen and professional developers to seamlessly connect business applications with Azure Logic Apps, drive process automation and efficiency with Power Automate, and embrace low-code/no-code development with Power Apps. BST11 has embraced the Microsoft Azure Integration Platform as a Service (iPaaS), allowing users to easily connect BST Global products to other common business applications.

BST11 ERP & BST11 Work Management: BST Global introduced the latest iterations of their BST11 ERP and BST11 Work Management offerings with updated features and capabilities. Besides enhancing the overall BST11 ERP experience, these new functionalities allow BST11 Work Management to seamlessly connect to leading ERP systems, mitigating change management while empowering project teams:

The Project app for both offerings now includes Earned Value Management (EVM), so project managers can plan projects, adjust budgets and update earned value all in a consumer-grade experience, improving visibility of project performance and driving better outcomes.

Both offerings now integrate with Resource Management powered by Audere. The cloud-based offering allows project managers, resource managers and project team members to collaborate on the delivery of projects, and is now fully integrated with BST11 to drive efficiency and visibility across the entire project team.





Both offerings now leverage BST Connect:

Our standard offering enables citizen developers using BST11 ERP to connect, automate, and develop business apps and streamline business processes using low-code/no-code Microsoft Power Automate and Power Apps. Building on the capabilities of the BST Connect standard offering, our premium offering empowers professional developers to integrate directly with BST11 ERP and BST11 Work Management in real-time using Microsoft Logic Apps, REST APIs, webhooks and Azure Service Bus.



The new BST11 ERP Billing app lets project managers review and approve prebills on their mobile phones, tablets and desktop environments in a consumer-grade experience, driving efficiency across the billing process and improving cash flow. This app will officially be released later this summer.





This product announcement is part of BST Global’s broader vision to deliver project Intelligence™ to the global AEC industry by complementing existing ERP system investments. BST Global’s strategy is as follows:

AI-Powered Data + Insights for All

Connect It All

Automate It All

Development for All

Embraced by All, by Design

“I’m thrilled to bring these new products and capabilities to the AEC industry as part of our ongoing commitment to help consultancies around the world thrive,” said Debbie Preacher, BST Global’s Chief Product Officer. “We are confident that these new offerings will help firms embrace AI and leverage leading technology to advance their digital transformation journey.”

The BST Global PowerUp 2024 Users Conference was the perfect opportunity for BST Global clients to come together from all over the world to learn, connect and get inspired. Hosted at the beautiful Sandpearl Resort in Clearwater Beach, FL, this event featured dozens of educational breakout sessions, hands-on labs, operations forums, networking opportunities and more. The agenda included a wide range of topics like BST10, BST11, artificial intelligence, machine learning, big data, future product releases and capabilities, and new product announcements like this one.

BST GLOBAL

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry’s first suite of AI-powered project intelligence™ solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm’s existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global’s solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit www.BSTGlobal.com.

