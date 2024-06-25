U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Trends Analysis Report 2024-2030 Featuring Biogen, Novartis, Eli Lilly & Co, UCB, Celltrion, Merck & Co, and Johnson & Johnson

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Type, Drug Class, Route Of Administration, Distribution Channel, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The U.S. inflammatory bowel disease treatment market size is anticipated to reach USD 14.1 billion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 2.5% from 2024 to 2030

The rising prevalence of ulcerative colitis and Crohn's disease across the U.S. is anticipated to drive market growth in the forecast period. A combination of genetic predisposition, immune system dysfunction, environmental factors, gut microbiota imbalance, and lifestyle factors likely influence the development of inflammatory bowel disease (IBD). According to an article published in 2023, inflammatory bowel disease is a relatively common chronic condition affecting >0.7% of Americans and is most prevalent in the Northeastern region. This growing patient population necessitates advanced treatment options, driving the market growth.







The Crohn's & Colitis Foundation works toward enhancing product development to improve the quality of life of patients suffering from inflammatory bowel illnesses. The foundation has launched these ventures, a dedicated funding system to support product-oriented research and development.



In September 2023, Takeda announced the FDA's acceptance of the biologics license application (BLA) for the subcutaneous administration of ENTYVIO (vedolizumab) to treat Crohn's disease. Regulatory approvals pave the way for new medications, biologics, and devices to enter the market. This can lead to a broader range of treatment options for patients with IBD, potentially improving treatment outcomes and quality of life.



Based on type, the Crohn's disease segment dominated the market in 2023 with the largest revenue share. This large share is due to the requirement for more treatment options and advancements due to the chronic inflammatory nature of Crohn's disease, which affects the gastrointestinal tract and causes symptoms such as abdominal pain, diarrhea, weight loss, and fatigue. On the other hand, the ulcerative colitis segment is expected to register the fastest CAGR during the forecast period, owing to its increasing incidence rate.

Based on drug class, the TNF inhibitors segment accounted for the largest market revenue share in 2023 due to their effectiveness in managing the symptoms and reducing inflammation.

Based on route of administration, the injectable segment held the largest market share in 2023. Injectable medications, such as biologics and biosimilars, are designed to target specific proteins or cells involved in the inflammatory process of inflammatory bowel disease.

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 70 Forecast Period 2023 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $11.4 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.1 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 2.5% Regions Covered United States

Company Profiles

Biogen

Novartis AG

Eli Lilly & Company

UCB S.A.

Celltrion Inc.

Merck & Co., Inc.

Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc.

Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1. Methodology and Scope



Chapter 2. Executive Summary

2.1. Market Outlook

2.2. Segment Outlook

2.3. Competitive Insights



Chapter 3. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Variables, Trends & Scope

3.1. Market Lineage Outlook

3.1.1. Parent Market Outlook

3.1.2. Related/ancillary Market Outlook

3.2. Market Dynamics

3.2.1. Market Driver Analysis

3.2.2. Market Restraint Analysis

3.3. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market Analysis Tools

3.3.1. Industry Analysis - Porter's

3.3.2. PESTEL Analysis



Chapter 4. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: Type Estimates & Trend Analysis

4.1. Type Market Share, 2023 & 2030

4.2. Segment Dashboard

4.3. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market by Type Outlook

4.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030 for the Following

4.4.1. Crohn's Disease

4.4.2. Ulcerative Colitis



Chapter 5. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: Drug Class Estimates & Trend Analysis

5.1. Drug Class Market Share, 2023 & 2030

5.2. Segment Dashboard

5.3. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market by Drug Class Outlook

5.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

5.4.1. Aminosalicylates

5.4.2. Corticosteroids

5.4.3. TNF Inhibitors

5.4.4. IL Inhibitors

5.4.5. Anti-integrin

5.4.6. JAK Inhibitors



Chapter 6. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: Route of Administration Estimates & Trend Analysis

6.1. Route of Administration Market Share, 2023 & 2030

6.2. Segment Dashboard

6.3. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market by Route of Administration Outlook

6.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

6.4.1. Oral

6.4.2. Injectable



Chapter 7. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: Distribution Channel Estimates & Trend Analysis

7.1. Distribution Channel Market Share, 2023 & 2030

7.2. Segment Dashboard

7.3. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market by Distribution Channel Outlook

7.4. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030

7.4.1. Hospital Pharmacy

7.4.2. Retail Pharmacy

7.4.3. Online Pharmacy



Chapter 8. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market: Region Estimates & Trend Analysis

8.1. Regional Market Share, 2023 & 2030

8.2. U.S. Inflammatory Bowel Disease Treatment Market by Region Outlook

8.3. Market Size & Forecasts and Trend Analyses, 2018 to 2030



Chapter 9. Competitive Landscape

9.1. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, by Key Market Participants

9.2. Company/Competition Categorization

9.3. Vendor Landscape

9.3.1. List of Key Distributors and Channel Partners

9.3.2. Key Customers

9.3.3. Key Company Heat Map Analysis, 2023

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q1wwps

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment