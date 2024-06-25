IZEA, Hoozu Shortlisted in Global Influencer Marketing Awards

ORLANDO, Fla., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ: IZEA ), the premier provider of technology, data, and services for the Creator Economy, today announced that it has been shortlisted in the 2024 Global Influencer Marketing Awards along with Hoozu, its Australian subsidiary. The awards recognize outstanding influencer marketing agencies, brands, and campaigns from around the world.



IZEA was shortlisted in three categories, including Best Large Influencer Marketing Agency and Best Creator Partnership Strategy - North America, for its campaign with Warner Bros. to promote the “Barbie” movie. Additionally, CEO Ted Murphy was shortlisted for the Game Changer of the Year award, which recognizes people who have had a positive effect on influencer marketing and the Creator Economy.

Hoozu, an IZEA company based in Australia, has also been shortlisted for Best Creator Partnership Strategy-APAC for its successful campaign with Ryobi, a global manufacturer of power tools and outdoor equipment.

“We are incredibly proud to have both IZEA and Hoozu be recognized among the best in the global influencer marketing industry,” said Ted Murphy, IZEA’s CEO. “These nominations reflect the tireless efforts and dedication of our teams, and underscore our unwavering commitment to pushing the boundaries of influencer marketing worldwide.”

“It’s so delightful to be recognised on the world stage for the work we so passionately deliver,” said Natalie Gidding, Hoozu CEO. “And it’s incredible to be working with a brand that loves to be on the cutting edge of the Creator Economy.”

The award ceremony will take place on July 18 at the Londoner Hotel in London. The Global Influencer Marketing Awards celebrate the best influencer marketing campaigns worldwide, with categories for all types and sizes of players, from global agencies and brands to small, independent businesses.

About IZEA Worldwide, Inc.

IZEA Worldwide, Inc. (“IZEA”) is a marketing technology company providing software and professional services that enable brands to collaborate and transact with the full spectrum of today’s top social influencers and content creators. The company serves as a champion for the growing Creator Economy, enabling individuals to monetize their content, creativity, and influence. IZEA launched the industry’s first-ever influencer marketing platform in 2006 and has since facilitated nearly 4 million transactions between online buyers and sellers. Leading brands and agencies partner with IZEA to increase digital engagement, diversify brand voice, scale content production, and drive a measurable return on investment.

About Hoozu

Hoozu, a trailblazer in the influencer marketing industry for over a decade, is Australia’s leading influencer marketing company. Based in Sydney, with local team members in Melbourne, Hoozu partners with an impressive roster of the region’s brands. Renowned for its comprehensive program management, Hoozu offers a suite of services designed to maximize the impact of influencer marketing campaigns. These services include strategic planning, influencer and creator quality assessment, briefing and contracting, in-depth reporting and insights, and content amplification. Hoozu also has a talent management division called Huume that focuses on influencers in the Australian market.

