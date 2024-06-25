Effnet 5G gNB-CU validated using VIAVI TeraVM and power monitoring for Red Hat OpenShift for energy efficient computing

Luleå 2024-06-25 – Effnet, a leading provider of containerized 5G RAN software and 5G protocol stack for terminals as well as Header Compression software, today announces its successful participation in interoperability testing together with VIAVI and Red Hat.

Effnet 5G gNB-CU is a scalable, disaggregated (gNB-CU CP and gNB-CU UP), containerized and platform agnostic software solution. Its support for Red Hat OpenShift, the industry’s leading hybrid cloud application platform powered by Kubernetes, provides the telco industry with another trusted option to consider when building high-performance network functions in containerized environments.

Effnet 5G gNB-CU, running on Red Hat OpenShift, was validated for conformance and interoperability using VIAVI TeraVM, a virtualized application emulation and security performance platform, used in 5G, Open RAN, RIC testing and training, and cybersecurity testing. The performance tests were monitored for energy-related system stats with power monitoring for Red Hat OpenShift, based on Kepler or Kubernetes-based Efficient Power Level Exporter, an open source project co-founded by Red Hat’s emerging technologies group.

The successful tests reaffirm Effnet’s commitment to advancing open standards, developing sustainable and energy-efficient computing solutions and fostering a collaborative and efficient 5G landscape.

For more details on the joint interoperability testing and the achievements of other participants, please see the official VIAVI press release at: https://www.viavisolutions.com/en-us/news-releases/viavi-provides-benchmarking-and-validation-spring-2024-o-ran-plugfest-us-ntia-calls-o-ru

About Effnet

Effnet AB, based in Sweden, develops and licenses its 5G RAN software, 5G protocol stack for terminals, ASN.1 5G Toolset and IP header compression software including Effnet ROHC and Effnet BHC. Effnet’s 5G RAN software is highly scalable, modular and containerized. It is targeted for use in everything from small cells to disaggregated RAN and Cloud-RAN. With support for standardized and open RAN interfaces as well as Effnet’s focus on performance, the software is highly versatile and suitable for use in various applications ranging from wireless broadband to industrial IoT and vehicular communications. For more information about Effnet and its products, please visit www.effnet.com.

About Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ)



Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ), reg.no. 559179-8342, is the parent company of a group active in advanced digital communications and investments in other growth companies. Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) is traded on Nasdaq First North Growth Market under the ticker EFFH and its certified adviser is Eminova Fondkommission AB, +46 (0)8-68421100, info@eminova.se, www.eminova.se. For further information about Effnetplattformen Holding AB (publ) please visit www.effnetplattformenholding.se.