Global Organic Fertilizer Market Review 2018-2023 and Forecast to 2030 by Source, Crop Type, Form, Application, and Region - A Projected $19.4 Billion Opportunity

The global organic fertilizer market is expected to reach an estimated $19.4 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 9.5% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing consumption of organic food, favorable government regulations, and ease in availability of organic waste.

The future of the global organic fertilizer market looks promising with opportunities in the farming and gardening applications.

Organic Fertilizer Market Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Organic fertilizer market size estimation in terms of value ($M)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by source, crop type, form, and application.

Regional Analysis: Organic fertilizer market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different source, crop type, form, application, and regions for the organic fertilizer market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the organic fertilizer market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Emerging Trends in the Organic Fertilizer Market



The rising consumer awareness of the health and environmental benefits of organic food has led to a surge in demand. Organic fertilizers play a crucial role in organic farming, as they ensure the production of nutrient-rich crops without the use of synthetic chemicals.



Precision agriculture technologies, such as soil testing and nutrient management, are being integrated with organic farming practices. This enables farmers to apply organic fertilizers in a targeted manner, optimizing nutrient uptake and reducing waste.



Manufacturers are focusing on developing advanced organic fertilizer formulations that provide balanced nutrition, improved nutrient availability, and long-lasting effects. This includes the use of bio-based ingredients, microbial additives, and slow-release technologies to enhance the efficiency of organic fertilizers.



Organic Fertilizer Market by Segment



The study includes a forecast for the global organic fertilizer market by source, crop type, form, application, and region as follows:



Source

Plants

Animals

Minerals

Crop Type

Cereals and Grains

Oilseeds and Pulses

Fruits and Vegetables

Others (floriculture crops, permanent crops, pasture, grasslands, and other agricultural crops)

Form

Dry

Liquid

Application

Farming

Gardening

Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

The Rest of the World

Organic Fertilizer Market Insights

Organic fertilizers for cereals and grains will remain the largest segment over the forecast period due to increasing demand of organic grains across the globe.

Animal will remain the largest segment over the forecast period because of increasing usage of bone meal, blood meal, animal manure, and fish meal due to their growth nutrients, is a significant growth attribute for the market.

Europe will remain the largest market over the forecast period due to development in the field of organic farming and increasing demand for organic food products in the region.

Organic Fertilizer Manufacturers



The organic fertilizer market is highly competitive, with both established companies and new entrants striving to gain market share. Key players such as Scotts Miracle-Gro Company, Tata Chemicals, Coromandel, National Fertilizers have established their presence and hold a significant market share. These companies focus on product innovation, research and development, and strategic partnerships to expand their product portfolios and cater to the evolving needs of organic agriculture.



Companies in the market compete on the basis of product quality offered. Major players in this market focus on expanding their manufacturing facilities, R&D investments, infrastructural development, and leverage integration opportunities across the value chain. With these strategies organic fertilizer companies cater increasing demand, ensure competitive effectiveness, develop innovative products & technologies, reduce production costs, and expand their customer base. Some of the organic fertilizer companies profiled in this report includes:

Scotts Miracle-Gro

Tata Chemicals

Coromandel

National Fertilizers

Nature Safe

Hello Nature

Krishak Bharati

Southern Petrochemical Industries

Perfect Blend

Midwestern BioAg

ILSA

SusGlobal Energy

