Canadian Flooring Market Report 2024-2030: Emerging Trends, Market Projections, Growth Opportunities, Porter's Five Forces, Strategic Analysis - A Projected $2.3 Billion Opportunity

The future the Canadian flooring market looks promising with opportunities in the residential and non-residential sectors.

The Canadian flooring market is expected to reach an estimated $2.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 4.4% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing residential construction and growth in renovation and remodeling activities.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the market, include the increasing adoption of loose-lay flooring, and introduction of waterproofing vinyl flooring.

Features of the flooring market report:

Market Size Estimates: Canadian flooring market size estimation in terms of value ($M).

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-20233) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments.

Segmentation Analysis: Canadian flooring market size by various segments, such as type and end use.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis on growth opportunities in different type and end use for Canadian flooring market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A and competitive landscape for the Canadian flooring.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

The study includes a trend and forecast for the flooring market by flooring type and end-use, as follows:



Flooring Market by Type [Value ($ Million) and Volume (Million Square Feet) from 2018 to 2030]:

Carpet and Rugs

Resilient Flooring Vinyl Others

Non-Resilient Flooring Wood and Laminates Ceramic Tiles Others



Flooring Market by End Use [Value ($ Million) from 2018 to 2030]:

Residential

Non Residential

Healthcare

Education

Hospitality

Retail

Office

Others

Flooring Market Insights

Resilient flooring is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its minimal maintenance requirements and high durability.

Within the Canadian flooring market, residential will remain the largest end use market over the forecast period due to growth in single and multi-family buildings.

Some of the flooring companies profiled in this report includes:

Shaw Industries

Armstrong Flooring

Mannington Mills, Inc.

Kraus Flooring

Breeze Wood Floors

Ottawa Flooring Center

Opus Floors Canada

