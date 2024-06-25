Pixalate Releases Top 100 Connected TV (CTV) Bundle ID Rankings For Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend on Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV in May 2024

LONDON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pixalate , the market-leading fraud protection, privacy, and compliance analytics platform for Connected TV (CTV) and Mobile Advertising, today released the May 2024 Top 100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for Open Programmatic Connected TV (CTV) Advertising.





The list includes the global top 100 most popular Bundle IDs for open programmatic advertising across the most popular CTV platforms including Roku, Amazon Fire TV, Samsung Smart TV, and Apple TV. The top supply-side platform (SSP) associated with each Bundle ID is also included in the reports.



The rankings are based on global open programmatic advertising data, as measured by Pixalate. The Bundle IDs are ranked after removing invalid traffic (IVT), as measured by Pixalate.



The reports also include the top 10 most popular Bundle IDs for each CTV platform for key regions including North America, Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA), and Latin America (LATAM).



100 Most Popular Bundle IDs for programmatic advertising in CTV (May 2024)





Roku

Apple TV

Amazon Fire TV

Samsung Smart TV

Key Findings:

On Amazon Fire TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 93 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 93 distinct CTV apps On Roku , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 72 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 72 distinct CTV apps On Apple TV , the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 98 distinct CTV apps

, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 98 distinct CTV apps On Samsung Smart TV, the top 100 Bundle IDs map to 75 distinct CTV apps

Top 5 Bundle IDs Based on Global Open Programmatic Ad Spend by Platform, May 2024





Apple TV





1. 383457673 ( Plex: Watch Live TV and Movies ) by Plex Inc.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Bright Mountain Media

2. 905401434 ( Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports ) by fuboTV Inc.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

3. 1557287817 ( Atmosphere TV ) by Rarefied Atmosphere, Inc.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: FreeWheel

4. 661695783 ( USA Network ) by NBCUniversal Media, LLC; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Siprocal

5. 317469184 ( ESPN: Live Sports & Scores ) by Disney; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Google AdExchange

6. 1068337978 ( Xumo Play: Stream TV & Movies ) by Xumo, LLC; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Nexxen

7. 1025120568 ( AMC: Stream TV Shows & Movies ) by AMC Network Entertainment LLC; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: e-Planning

8. 1049006131 ( NewsON - Local News & Weather ) by NewsON Media, LLC; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Bat-Ads

9. 518317760 ( WE tv ) by WE tv LLC; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: e-Planning

10. 751712884 ( Pluto TV: Watch & Stream Live ) by Pluto.tv; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: FreeWheel







Samsung Smart TV





1. g15147002586 ( SAMSUNG TV PLUS ) by Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

2. g17243010190 ( ESPN ) by ESPN; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: FreeWheel

3. g18331012212 ( AMC ) by AMC Networks; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: FreeWheel

4. g19341014141 ( Fox Nation ) by Fox News Channel; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

5. g17198010041 ( Sling TV ) by Sling TV L.L.C.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

6. g19068012619 ( Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports ) by fuboTV Inc.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: MetaX

7. g18318012160 ( History ) by A+E Networks; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: MetaX

8. com.aetn.lifetime.watch ( Lifetime ) by A+E Networks; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Adtelligent

9. g18229011675 ( Pluto TV ) by Pluto TV, Inc.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: FreeWheel

10. g17135009793 ( Newsy ) by Newsy; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Xandr Monetize

Roku





1. com.hulu.plus.roku ( Hulu ) by Hulu LLC; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

2. 74519 ( Pluto TV - It's Free TV ) by Pluto Inc.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

3. 43465 ( Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports ) by fubo; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

4. com.sling.espn.ctv.roku ( Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream ) by Sling TV L.L.C.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

5. 35058 ( Lifetime ) by A+E Networks; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: e-Planning

6. 46041 ( Sling TV - Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream ) by Sling TV L.L.C.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

7. 552828 ( ViX: TV, Deportes y Noticias ) by Univision Communications Inc.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Xandr Monetize

8. 196460 ( Philo ) by Philo; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

9. com.roku.amc ( AMC ) by AMC Networks; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: House of Pubs

10. 73386 ( MTV ) by MTV; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: MetaX

Amazon Fire TV





1. b00kdsgipk ( Pluto TV - It’s Free TV ) by Pluto TV; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

2. b019dchdzk ( Fubo: Watch Live TV & Sports, Shows, Movies & News ) by fuboTV; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Vidoomy

3. b07q7n4gzg ( Xumo Play ) by Xumo LLC; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: MetaX

4. b004y1wcde ( Plex: Stream Movies & TV ) by Plex, Inc.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

5. b00e81o27y ( ESPN for Fire TV ) by ESPN Distribution, Inc.; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Google AdExchange

6. b07sm3yb4h ( NewsON ) by NewsON; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

7. b07bkpfxtj ( Philo: Live & On-Demand TV ) by PHILO; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: BeachFront

8. com.mtvn.vh1android ( VH1 ) by VH1; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: e-Planning

9. com.aetn.lifetime.watch ( Lifetime ) by A+E Networks; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Index Exchange

10. b00odc5n80 ( Sling TV: Live Sports, News, Shows + Freestream ) by Sling TV LLC; Top seller as measured by Pixalate: Magnite

Why is it important to see the top Bundle IDs for CTV apps?

In CTV advertising, programmatic advertisers use “Bundle IDs” to identify specific CTV apps. A lack of standardization around the syntax of Bundle IDs has led to confusion around the targeting and measurement of ads, creating a vulnerability that ad fraudsters can exploit.



Pixalate’s Bundle ID to App Store ID mapping APIs can help by consistently handling Bundle IDs, ensuring accurate tracking, measurement, and reporting.





Additionally, the IAB Tech Lab has issued guidelines for the use of app IDs, and OpenRTB 2.6 has offered support for Channel and Network Objects information to avoid overloading the Bundle ID field.



Pixalate analyzed more than 1.9 Billion impressions across 5k+ CTV apps with open programmatic advertising to compile this research.