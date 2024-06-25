Polylactic Acid Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis (2024-2030) Featuring NatureWorks, Total Corbion, Pyramid Bioplastics, WeForYou, and Zhejiang Hisun Group

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Polylactic Acid Market Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis [2024-2030]" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global polylactic acid market is expected to reach an estimated $9.3 billion by 2030 with a CAGR of 17% from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for this market are increasing government regulation and environment friendly and better mechanical properties as compared to other biopolymers.

Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the industry, include development of high heat resistant polylactic acid and production of PLA from second generation feedstock.

The future of the global polylactic acid market looks promising with opportunities in the packaging, bio-medical, textile, agriculture, and electronics industries.

Polylactic Acid Market Report Features

Market Size Estimates: Polylactic acid market size estimation in terms of value ($M) and volume (M lbs)

Trend and Forecast Analysis: Market trends (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by various segments and regions.

Segmentation Analysis: Market size by product type, end use, raw material, product form,

Regional Analysis: Polylactic acid market breakdown by North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

Growth Opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in different product type, end use, raw material, product form, and region for the polylactic acid market.

Strategic Analysis: This includes M&A, new product development, and competitive landscape for the polylactic acid market.

Analysis of competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

Market Segmentation



The study includes a forecast for the global polylactic acid market by product type, end use, raw material, product form, and region as follows:



Polylactic Acid Market by Product Type [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2018 - 2030]:

Poly(L-lactic) Acid

Poly(D-lactic) Acid

Poly(DL-lactic) Acid

Polylactic Acid Market by End Use [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2018 - 2030]:

Packaging

Bio-medical

Textile

Agriculture

Electronics

Others

Polylactic Acid Market by Raw Material [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2018 - 2030]:

Corn Starch

Sugarcane & Sugar Beet

Cassava

Others

Polylactic Acid Market by Product Form [Volume (M lbs) and $M shipment analysis for 2018 - 2030]:

Film & Sheets

Fiber

Thermoforming

Coating

Others

Polylactic Acid Market by Region [Value ($M) shipment analysis for 2018 - 2030]:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

The Rest of the World

Polylactic Acid Market Insight

Packaging will remain the largest end use industry during the forecast period due to its biodegradable properties and favorable government policies.

L-Lactic polylactic acid will remain the largest segment and it is expected to witness the highest growth over the forecast period due to its increasing usage in packaging, biomedical, textile, and agriculture industry.

Europe is expected to remain the largest market and will witness the highest growth over the forecast period supported by stringent government regulations, biodegradable, and mechanical properties.

Some of the polylactic acid companies profiled in this report includes:

NatureWorks

Total Corbion

Pyramid Bioplastics

WeForYou

Zhejiang Hisun Group

Jiangsu SUPLA Bioplastic Co. Ltd.

Synbra Technology B.V.

Sulzer

Toray Industries Inc.

Futerro

