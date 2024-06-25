ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)
25 June 2024
Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting
The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:
|RESOLUTION
|DESCRIPTION
|VOTES
FOR
|%
FOR
|VOTES
AGAINST
|%
AGAINST
|VOTES
TOTAL
|% of ISC
VOTED
|VOTES
WITHHELD
|1
|FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|18,379,715
|97.74%
|425,357
|2.26%
|18,805,072
|28.58%
|37,477
|2
|FINAL DIVIDEND
|18,790,372
|99.96%
|6,892
|0.04%
|18,797,264
|28.57%
|45,285
|3
|RE-ELECT JANE TUFNELL
|18,262,992
|97.57%
|454,688
|2.43%
|18,717,680
|28.45%
|124,869
|4
|RE-ELECT DAVID WARNOCK
|18,268,555
|97.65%
|438,995
|2.35%
|18,707,550
|28.43%
|134,999
|5
|RE-ELECT ALASTAIR BRUCE
|18,275,993
|97.69%
|431,871
|2.31%
|18,707,864
|28.43%
|134,685
|6
|RE-ELECT GERHARD FUSENIG
|18,261,140
|97.62%
|444,572
|2.38%
|18,705,712
|28.43%
|136,837
|7
|RE-ELECT ADIBA IGHODARO
|18,237,101
|97.48%
|471,316
|2.52%
|18,708,417
|28.43%
|134,132
|8
|RE-ELECT JANINE NICHOLLS
|18,260,843
|97.62%
|444,567
|2.38%
|18,705,410
|28.43%
|137,139
|9
|REAPPOINT AUDITOR
|18,195,744
|96.98%
|567,206
|3.02%
|18,762,950
|28.51%
|79,599
|10
|REMUNERATION OF AUDITOR
|18,728,377
|99.76%
|44,366
|0.24%
|18,772,743
|28.53%
|69,806
|11
|REMUNERATION REPORT
|18,495,681
|98.87%
|212,326
|1.13%
|18,708,007
|28.43%
|134,542
|12
|ALLOT SHARES
|18,658,001
|99.46%
|101,108
|0.54%
|18,759,109
|28.51%
|83,440
|13
|PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS
|18,290,593
|97.74%
|423,290
|2.26%
|18,713,883
|28.44%
|128,666
|14
|PURCHASE SHARES
|17,126,575
|91.18%
|1,657,243
|8.82%
|18,783,818
|28.55%
|58,731
|15
|GENERAL MEETING
|18,646,848
|99.22%
|147,219
|0.78%
|18,794,067
|28.56%
|48,482
Notes:
The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.
There were 65,774,867 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 7,138,133 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.
A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.
In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.
Analyst / Investor enquiries:
Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020
Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344
Media:
Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850