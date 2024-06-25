ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

25 June 2024

Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTIONDESCRIPTIONVOTES

FOR		%

FOR		VOTES

AGAINST		%

AGAINST		VOTES

TOTAL		% of ISC

VOTED		VOTES

WITHHELD
1FINANCIAL STATEMENTS18,379,71597.74%425,3572.26%18,805,07228.58%37,477
2FINAL DIVIDEND18,790,37299.96%6,8920.04%18,797,26428.57%45,285
3RE-ELECT JANE TUFNELL18,262,99297.57%454,6882.43%18,717,68028.45%124,869
4RE-ELECT DAVID WARNOCK18,268,55597.65%438,9952.35%18,707,55028.43%134,999
5RE-ELECT ALASTAIR BRUCE18,275,99397.69%431,8712.31%18,707,86428.43%134,685
6RE-ELECT GERHARD FUSENIG18,261,14097.62%444,5722.38%18,705,71228.43%136,837
7RE-ELECT ADIBA IGHODARO18,237,10197.48%471,3162.52%18,708,41728.43%134,132
8RE-ELECT JANINE NICHOLLS18,260,84397.62%444,5672.38%18,705,41028.43%137,139
9REAPPOINT AUDITOR18,195,74496.98%567,2063.02%18,762,95028.51%79,599
10REMUNERATION OF AUDITOR18,728,37799.76%44,3660.24%18,772,74328.53%69,806
11REMUNERATION REPORT18,495,68198.87%212,3261.13%18,708,00728.43%134,542
12ALLOT SHARES18,658,00199.46%101,1080.54%18,759,10928.51%83,440
13PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS18,290,59397.74%423,2902.26%18,713,88328.44%128,666
14PURCHASE SHARES17,126,57591.18%1,657,2438.82%18,783,81828.55%58,731
15GENERAL MEETING18,646,84899.22%147,2190.78%18,794,06728.56%48,482

Notes:

The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.
Votes "For" include discretionary votes.
All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 65,774,867 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 7,138,133 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights. 

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

Analyst / Investor enquiries:

Chris Hunt
Shareholder Relations, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 2020

Andrew Lewis
Company Secretary, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1344

Media:

Catherine Armstrong
Corporate Communications, ICG
+44 (0) 20 3545 1850