ICG Enterprise Trust Plc: Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

ICG Enterprise Trust plc (the “Company”)

25 June 2024

Results of 2024 Annual General Meeting

The Company announces that at its Annual General Meeting (“AGM”) held this afternoon, all resolutions proposed were duly passed by the requisite majority the details of which are set out in the table below:

RESOLUTION DESCRIPTION VOTES



FOR %



FOR VOTES



AGAINST %



AGAINST VOTES



TOTAL % of ISC



VOTED VOTES



WITHHELD 1 FINANCIAL STATEMENTS 18,379,715 97.74% 425,357 2.26% 18,805,072 28.58% 37,477 2 FINAL DIVIDEND 18,790,372 99.96% 6,892 0.04% 18,797,264 28.57% 45,285 3 RE-ELECT JANE TUFNELL 18,262,992 97.57% 454,688 2.43% 18,717,680 28.45% 124,869 4 RE-ELECT DAVID WARNOCK 18,268,555 97.65% 438,995 2.35% 18,707,550 28.43% 134,999 5 RE-ELECT ALASTAIR BRUCE 18,275,993 97.69% 431,871 2.31% 18,707,864 28.43% 134,685 6 RE-ELECT GERHARD FUSENIG 18,261,140 97.62% 444,572 2.38% 18,705,712 28.43% 136,837 7 RE-ELECT ADIBA IGHODARO 18,237,101 97.48% 471,316 2.52% 18,708,417 28.43% 134,132 8 RE-ELECT JANINE NICHOLLS 18,260,843 97.62% 444,567 2.38% 18,705,410 28.43% 137,139 9 REAPPOINT AUDITOR 18,195,744 96.98% 567,206 3.02% 18,762,950 28.51% 79,599 10 REMUNERATION OF AUDITOR 18,728,377 99.76% 44,366 0.24% 18,772,743 28.53% 69,806 11 REMUNERATION REPORT 18,495,681 98.87% 212,326 1.13% 18,708,007 28.43% 134,542 12 ALLOT SHARES 18,658,001 99.46% 101,108 0.54% 18,759,109 28.51% 83,440 13 PRE-EMPTION RIGHTS 18,290,593 97.74% 423,290 2.26% 18,713,883 28.44% 128,666 14 PURCHASE SHARES 17,126,575 91.18% 1,657,243 8.82% 18,783,818 28.55% 58,731 15 GENERAL MEETING 18,646,848 99.22% 147,219 0.78% 18,794,067 28.56% 48,482

Notes:



The votes "For" and "Against" are expressed in percentage of votes cast.

Votes "For" include discretionary votes.

All resolutions put to the meeting were carried.

There were 65,774,867 ordinary shares (excluding treasury shares) in issue all of which had the right to vote. 7,138,133 ordinary shares were held in treasury which do not carry voting rights.

A vote "Withheld" is not a vote in law and is not counted in the calculation of votes validly cast "For" or "Against" a resolution.

In accordance with Listing Rule 9.6.2, copies of all resolutions, other than those concerning ordinary business passed at the AGM, will shortly be available to view on the FCA's National Storage Mechanism, at https://data.fca.org.uk/#/nsm/nationalstoragemechanism.

