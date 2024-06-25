Rheumatoid Arthritis Market and Epidemiology Forecast 2024-2034 Featuring Analysis of ATI-450 (Aclaris Therapeutics) and Olumiant/Baricitinib (Eli Lilly/Incyte)

Dublin, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rheumatoid Arthritis Market: Epidemiology, Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity, and Forecast 2024-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The 7 major rheumatoid arthritis markets reached a value of US$ 27.5 billion in 2023. Looking forward, the 7MM are projected to reach US$ 33.8 billion by 2034, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 2.32% during 2023-2034.

This report provides an exhaustive analysis of the rheumatoid arthritis market in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and United Kingdom) and Japan. This includes treatment practices, in-market, and pipeline drugs, share of individual therapies, market performance across the seven major markets, market performance of key companies and their drugs, etc.

The report also provides the current and future patient pool across the seven major markets. According to the report the United States has the largest patient pool for rheumatoid arthritis and also represents the largest market for its treatment. Furthermore, the current treatment practice/algorithm, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, reimbursement scenario and unmet medical needs, etc. have also been provided in the report.

Market Dynamics:

The rising cases of immune system dysfunction, which leads to inflammation, pain, and damage to the joints, are primarily driving the rheumatoid arthritis market.

In addition to this, the increasing prevalence of associated risk factors, such as genetic predisposition, excessive smoking, exposure to certain pollutants, infections, etc., is further bolstering the market growth.

Moreover, the widespread adoption of nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs (NSAIDs), including ibuprofen and naproxen, for reducing inflammation and swelling in the joints is also creating a positive outlook for the market.

Additionally, the ongoing advancements in the field of biomarker research are leading to the development of more accurate and sensitive tests for the ailment, such as anti-citrullinated protein antibodies (ACPA) and rheumatoid factor (RF) tests. This, in turn, is acting as another significant growth-inducing factor.

Furthermore, the inflating demand for disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs (DMARDs), including methotrexate, sulfasalazine, leflunomide, etc., which aid in slowing down the progression of the ailment by suppressing the immune system's attack on the joints, is expected to drive the rheumatoid arthritis market in the coming years.

Time Period of the Study:

Base Year: 2023

Historical Period: 2018-2023

Market Forecast: 2024-2034

Countries Covered:

United States

Germany

France

United Kingdom

Italy

Spain

Japan

Analysis Covered Across Each Country:

Historical, current, and future epidemiology scenario

Historical, current, and future performance of the rheumatoid arthritis market

Historical, current, and future performance of various therapeutic categories in the market

Sales of various drugs across the rheumatoid arthritis market

This report also provides a detailed analysis of the current rheumatoid arthritis marketed drugs and late-stage pipeline drugs:

Drug Overview

Mechanism of Action

Regulatory Status

Clinical Trial Results

Drug Uptake and Market Performance

Key Questions Answered in the Report:

Market Insights How has the rheumatoid arthritis market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years? What are the markets shares of various therapeutic segments in 2023 and how are they expected to perform till 2034? What was the country-wise size of the rheumatoid arthritis market across the seven major markets in 2023 and what will it look like in 2034? What is the growth rate of the rheumatoid arthritis market across the seven major markets and what will be the expected growth over the next ten years? What are the key unmet needs in the market?

Epidemiology Insights What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of rheumatoid arthritis across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of rheumatoid arthritis by age across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of rheumatoid arthritis by gender across the seven major markets? What is the number of prevalent cases (2018-2034) of rheumatoid arthritis by type across the seven major markets? How many patients are diagnosed (2018-2034) with rheumatoid arthritis across the seven major markets? What is the size of the rheumatoid arthritis patient pool (2018-2023) across the seven major markets? What would be the forecasted patient pool (2024-2034) across the seven major markets? What are the key factors driving the epidemiological trend of rheumatoid arthritis? What will be the growth rate of patients across the seven major markets?

Current Treatment Scenario, Marketed Drugs and Emerging Therapies What are the current marketed drugs and what are their market performance? What are the key pipeline drugs and how are they expected to perform in the coming years? How safe are the current marketed drugs and what are their efficacies? How safe are the late-stage pipeline drugs and what are their efficacies? What are the current treatment guidelines for rheumatoid arthritis drugs across the seven major markets? Who are the key companies in the market and what are their market shares? What are the key mergers and acquisitions, licensing activities, collaborations, etc. related to the rheumatoid arthritis market? What are the key regulatory events related to the rheumatoid arthritis market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by status related to the rheumatoid arthritis market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by phase related to the rheumatoid arthritis market? What is the structure of clinical trial landscape by route of administration related to the rheumatoid arthritis market?



Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 133 Forecast Period 2023-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2023 $27.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $33.8 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 1.9% Regions Covered Global

