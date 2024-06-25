Datagration Wins Contract with D6 for EcoVisor ESG and Sustainability Performance Management Platform

HOUSTON, Texas, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Datagration, a leading provider of advanced analytics solutions, is proud to announce that it has been awarded a significant contract with D6, a renowned packaging manufacturer distinguished in the industry by their vertical integration and ability to utilize up to 100% post-consumer recycled content in their PET and Aluminum packaging.

This partnership marks a milestone for both companies as they join forces to drive sustainability and environmental stewardship in the packaging industry.

D6’s innovative approach involves the collection, cleaning, and upcycling of waste materials into high-quality, food-grade packaging products. As a Responsible End Market (REM) re-collector, D6 ensures that products and resources are managed responsibly and sustainably, preventing environmental harm through efficient collection and recycling. By emphasizing a closed-loop system that reintegrates materials into the economy, D6 is dedicated to fostering a more sustainable future. D6’s strong commitment to ESG principles, particularly environmental sustainability, is evident in their efforts to reduce their carbon footprint, conserve resources, and minimize waste.

Under the terms of the contract, D6 will leverage Datagration's state-of-the-art EcoVisor ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) and Sustainability Performance Management platform.

D6 aims to become the world’s first carbon-neutral packaging company by 2030. Integration of data to accelerate its sustainability initiatives and optimize its environmental footprint across its manufacturing operations is key to achieving this goal. D6 will also leverage EcoVisor in community recycling initiatives to monitor and track progress to circularity in partnership with major retailers.

"We are thrilled to partner with D6 to support their sustainability efforts and help them achieve their environmental objectives," said Peter Bernard, Chairman, and CEO at Datagration. "Our EcoVisor platform is uniquely positioned to provide D6 with the visibility and transparency they need to drive sustainable practices throughout their organization, ultimately contributing to a more environmentally responsible packaging industry."

As a company committed to innovation and excellence, D6 selected Datagration's EcoVisor platform for its robust capabilities, user-friendly interface, and proven track record of delivering measurable results. By harnessing the power of data and analytics, D6 aims to further differentiate itself as a leader in sustainable packaging solutions while meeting the evolving needs of its customers and stakeholders.

"We are excited to partner with Datagration and integrate their EcoVisor platform into our operations," said Edward Dominion, President, and CEO at D6. "As a company dedicated to speed, precision, and sustainability, we believe that leveraging advanced analytics and technology is essential to driving positive change and achieving our sustainability goals. With EcoVisor, we are confident that we can enhance our environmental performance and continue to deliver innovative, eco-friendly packaging solutions to our customers worldwide."

Datagration's EcoVisor platform empowers organizations to monitor, measure, and manage their ESG and sustainability performance in real-time, providing actionable insights to drive continuous improvement and achieve strategic sustainability goals. With its advanced analytics capabilities, intuitive interface, and customizable reporting features, EcoVisor enables companies like D6 to track key environmental metrics, identify areas for improvement, and make data-driven decisions to enhance their overall sustainability performance.

About Datagration:

Datagration makes data and analytics right-time, ML-driven, collaborative & actionable. By connecting and integrating a client’s data we amplify an organization’s potential. We work with our clients to configure our PetroVisor™ and EcoVisor SaaS-based platforms into a universally accessible system. This empowers teams to achieve business goals through data integration, analysis, benchmarking, and collaboration faster and more accurately than ever before.

For more information about Datagration and its EcoVisor platform, please visit EcoVisor : Connecting Data to Power ESG Decisions (datagration.com).

About D6:

D6 Inc. is a global leader in packaging manufacturing, specializing in high-speed, precision solutions for customers worldwide. Distinguished by their vertical integration and use of 100% post-consumer recycled content, D6 collects, cleans, and upcycles waste materials into high-quality, food-grade packaging. As a Responsible End Market (REM) re-collector, D6 manages resources sustainably, preventing environmental harm through efficient recycling and a closed-loop system that reintegrates materials into the economy. Committed to innovation, quality, and environmental sustainability, D6 reduces its carbon footprint, conserves resources, and minimizes waste. Leveraging cutting-edge technologies and industry expertise, D6 continuously improves to exceed customer expectations and deliver value-added solutions that enhance product performance, reduce environmental impact, and drive business success.

For more information about D6 and its packaging solutions, please visit Home | D6 Inc.

