Worthington Enterprises Reports Fourth Quarter Fiscal 2024 Results

COLUMBUS, Ohio, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Worthington Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE: WOR) reported net sales of $318.8 million and a net loss from continuing operations of $31.5 million, or $(0.64) per diluted share, for its fiscal 2024 fourth quarter ended May 31, 2024. This compares to net sales of $368.8 million and net earnings from continuing operations of $50.1 million, or $1.01 per diluted share, in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2023. On a non-GAAP basis, adjusted net earnings from continuing operations totaled $37.5 million for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, or $0.74 per diluted share, compared to $59.0 million, or $1.19 per diluted share, in the prior year comparable quarter. Reported results reflect the controlling interest portion of continuing operations and were impacted by certain items, as summarized in the table below.



(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) 4Q 2024 4Q 2023 After-Tax Per Share After-Tax Per Share Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ (31.5 ) $ (0.64 ) $ 50.1 $ 1.01 Corporate costs eliminated at Separation(1) - - 8.0 0.16 Impairment and restructuring charges 57.0 1.14 - - Separation costs 0.1 - 2.5 0.05 Impairment of investment in notes receivable 11.1 0.22 - - Pension settlement charge in equity income 0.8 0.02 - - Sale-leaseback gain in equity income - - (1.6 ) (0.03 ) Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations $ 37.5 $ 0.74 $ 59.0 $ 1.19

(1) References in this release to the “Separation” are to the Company’s separation of its former steel processing business into Worthington Steel, Inc. on December 1, 2023.







Financial highlights, on a continuing operations basis, for the fiscal 2024 periods and prior year comparative periods are as follows:

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts)

4Q 2024 4Q 2023 12M 2024 12M 2023 Net sales $ 318.8 $ 368.8 $ 1,245.7 $ 1,418.5 Operating income (loss) (56.1 ) 15.3 (73.5 ) 29.8 Adjusted operating income 5.8 28.6 20.9 77.9 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (31.5 ) 50.1 35.2 125.8 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations 63.2 93.7 251.0 306.0 EPS from continuing operations - diluted (0.64 ) 1.01 0.70 2.55 Adjusted EPS from continuing operations - diluted $ 0.74 $ 1.19 $ 2.84 $ 3.60

“We finished our fiscal year with a respectable fourth quarter delivering adjusted earnings per share of $0.74,” said Worthington Enterprises President and CEO Andy Rose. “Building Products had a solid quarter benefiting from strong contributions from WAVE and our water business but was offset by lower contributions from ClarkDietrich which faced some margin compression. Consumer Products performed well despite headwinds due to volume being pulled ahead into the previous quarter and some softening in consumer spending. While both segments saw lower volumes, the overall health of the company is good. Our employees continue to deliver, and I could not be more proud of the focus and hard work they carry out every day.”

Consolidated Quarterly Results

Net sales for the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 were $318.8 million, a decrease of $50.0 million, or 13.6%, from the prior year quarter, driven primarily by lower volume across all segments.

The operating loss of $56.1 million for the fourth quarter was unfavorable to the $15.3 million of operating income in the prior year quarter, due to significantly higher impairment and restructuring charges stemming from the deconsolidation of the former Sustainable Energy Solutions segment, effective May 29, 2024, as discussed below under Recent Business Developments. On an adjusted basis, operating income was $5.8 million, down $22.8 million from the prior year quarter, on lower volumes in Consumer Products combined with increased operating losses in Sustainable Energy Solutions.

Equity income decreased $10.9 million from the prior year quarter to $40.4 million, driven by lower contributions from ClarkDietrich which was down $13.8 million from the near record results in the prior year quarter, partially offset by strong contributions from WAVE which increased $3.3 million compared to the prior year quarter.

Miscellaneous expense was unfavorable by $11.1 million from the prior year quarter due to the write-down of an investment in a note receivable as a result of a change in business strategy in the Sustainable Energy Solutions business, while net interest expense was favorable $2.6 million over the prior year quarter due to lower average debt levels.

Income tax expense was $5.0 million in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 compared to $13.8 million in the prior year quarter. The decrease was driven by lower pre-tax earnings and discrete items related to the deconsolidation of the Sustainable Energy Solutions business. Tax expense in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 reflects an annual effective rate of 52.6% compared to 21.5% in the prior year. On an adjusted basis, the annual effective tax rate was 23.5% compared to 21.9% in the prior year.

Balance Sheet

Total debt was $298.1 million at the end of fiscal 2024, down approximately $391.8 million from May 31, 2023, due to the early redemption of the senior unsecured notes set to mature on August 10, 2024, and April 15, 2026, both of which were paid off earlier in the fiscal year. The Company ended the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024 with cash of $244.2 million, of which, $83.8 million was used after the quarter ended to fund the remaining purchase price of Hexagon Ragasco, as discussed below under Recent Business Developments.

Quarterly Segment Results

Consumer Products generated net sales of $125.3 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, down $23.5 million, or 16%, from the prior year quarter on lower volume. Adjusted EBITDA was down $12.5 million to $17.1 million, driven by the impact of lower volume, and to a lesser extent, a $2.4 million increase in SG&A expense due to higher benefit related costs and increased marketing spend.

Building Products generated net sales of $153.6 million during the fourth quarter of fiscal 2024, down $21.0 million, or 12%, from the prior year quarter due to lower volume and an unfavorable shift in product mix. Adjusted EBITDA decreased $13.1 million from the prior year quarter to $51.6 million on the combined impact of lower contributions of equity income from ClarkDietrich and unfavorable mix.

Sustainable Energy Solutions’ net sales totaled $39.9 million, down 12.0%, or $5.5 million, from the prior year quarter due to lower average selling prices and lower volume. Adjusted EBITDA was $1.2 million, down $3.1 million from the prior year quarter as lower average selling prices compressed gross profit. During the quarter, the Company sold an interest in the Sustainable Energy Solutions business to Hexagon Composites ASA (“Hexagon”), creating a new unconsolidated joint venture, in which the Company retained a 49% noncontrolling interest, as discussed below under Recent Business Developments. Historical results for Sustainable Energy Solutions are reported as part of Unallocated Corporate and Other, while future results, starting with the first quarter of fiscal 2025, will flow through equity income within Unallocated Corporate and Other.

Recent Developments

On May 29, 2024, the Company formed a new unconsolidated joint venture with Hexagon, comprised of the former Sustainable Energy Solutions segment. Pursuant to the transaction, Hexagon acquired a 49% stake in the joint venture for approximately $10 million plus closing cash. The Company retained a 49% noncontrolling interest in the joint venture, with the remaining 2% held by the executive management team of Sustainable Energy Solutions.

On June 3, 2024, the Company acquired Hexagon Ragasco, a leading manufacturer of composite propane cylinders. The total purchase price was approximately $98 million, subject to closing adjustments, $11.4 million of which was deposited into escrow at fiscal year end.

On June 25, 2024, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend of $0.17 per common share payable on September 27, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on September 13, 2024, a 6.25% increase or $0.01 per share, compared to the prior quarter.



Outlook

“We are optimistic heading into our new fiscal year having recently completed the acquisition of Hexagon Ragasco along with the formation of our Sustainable Energy Solutions joint venture,” Rose said. “We have market leading brands, a rock-solid balance sheet that will enable us to take advantage of growth opportunities as they arise, and a team focused on driving long-term profitable growth for Worthington Enterprises.”

Upcoming Investor Events

Raymond James Industrial and Energy Showcase, August 8, 2024

CG 44th Annual Growth Conference, August 14, 2024

2024 Seaport Research Partners Annual Summer Investor Conference, August 21, 2024

Jefferies Industrials Conference, September 5, 2024

Conference Call

The Company will review fiscal 2024 fourth quarter results during its quarterly conference call on June 26, 2024, at 8:30 a.m., Eastern Time. Details regarding the conference call can be found on the Company website at www.WorthingtonEnterprises.com.

About Worthington Enterprises

Worthington Enterprises (NYSE: WOR) is a designer and manufacturer of market-leading brands that help enable people to live safer, healthier and more expressive lives. The Company operates with two segments: Building Products and Consumer Products. Worthington’s emphasis on innovation and transformation extends to building products including heating and cooling solutions, water systems, architectural and acoustical grid ceilings and metal framing and accessories, and consumer products in tools, outdoor living and celebrations categories sold under brand names Coleman®, Bernzomatic®, Balloon Time®, Level5 Tools®, Mag Torch®, Well-X-Trol®, General®, Garden-Weasel®, Pactool International®, HALO™ and Hawkeye™. The Company serves the growing global hydrogen ecosystem through on-board fueling systems and gas containment solutions.



Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio, Worthington Enterprises employs approximately 4,000 people throughout North America and Europe.

Founded in 1955 as Worthington Industries, Worthington Enterprises follows a people-first Philosophy with earning money for its shareholders as its first corporate goal. Worthington Enterprises achieves this outcome by empowering its employees to innovate, thrive and grow with leading brands in attractive markets that improve everyday life. The Company engages deeply with local communities where it has operations through volunteer efforts and The Worthington Companies Foundation, participates actively in workforce development programs and reports annually on its corporate citizenship and sustainability efforts. For more information, visit worthingtonenterprises.com.

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF EARNINGS (LOSS)

(In thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net sales $ 318,801 $ 368,802 $ 1,245,703 $ 1,418,496 Cost of goods sold 239,802 274,642 960,684 1,094,908 Gross profit 78,999 94,160 285,019 323,588 Selling, general and administrative expense 73,210 75,910 283,471 287,118 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 32,975 - 32,975 484 Restructuring and other expense (income), net 28,624 (13 ) 29,327 (367 ) Separation costs 240 2,961 12,705 6,534 Operating income (loss) (56,050 ) 15,302 (73,459 ) 29,819 Other income (expense): Miscellaneous expense, net (11,145 ) - (17,129 ) (4,497 ) Loss on extinguishment of debt - - (1,534 ) - Interest income (expense), net 9 (2,609 ) (1,587 ) (18,298 ) Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates 40,388 51,257 167,716 153,262 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (26,798 ) 63,950 74,007 160,286 Income tax expense 4,986 13,825 39,027 34,535 Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations (31,784 ) 50,125 34,980 125,751 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (265 ) 84,038 82,841 143,419 Net earnings (loss) (32,049 ) 134,163 117,821 269,170 Net earnings (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests (263 ) 4,260 7,197 12,642 Net earnings (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (31,786 ) $ 129,903 $ 110,624 $ 256,528 Amounts attributable to controlling interest: Net earnings (loss) from continuing operations $ (31,521 ) $ 50,125 $ 35,243 $ 125,751 Net earnings (loss) from discontinued operations (265 ) 79,778 75,381 130,777 Net earnings (loss) attributable to controlling interest $ (31,786 ) $ 129,903 $ 110,624 $ 256,528 Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations - basic $ (0.64 ) $ 1.03 $ 0.72 $ 2.59 Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations - basic (0.01 ) 1.64 1.53 2.69 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest - basic $ (0.65 ) $ 2.67 $ 2.25 $ 5.28 Earnings (loss) per share from continuing operations - diluted $ (0.64 ) $ 1.01 $ 0.70 $ 2.55 Earnings (loss) per share from discontinued operations - diluted (0.01 ) 1.60 1.50 2.64 Net earnings (loss) per share attributable to controlling interest - diluted $ (0.65 ) $ 2.61 $ 2.20 $ 5.19 Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 49,437 48,643 49,195 48,566 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 49,437 49,779 50,348 49,386 Cash dividends declared per share $ 0.16 $ 0.31 $ 0.96 $ 1.24









CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

(In thousands) May 31, 2024 2023 Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 244,225 $ 422,268 Receivables, less allowances of $343 and $803 at May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively 199,798 224,863 Inventories Raw materials 66,040 91,988 Work in process 11,668 19,189 Finished products 86,907 83,322 Total inventories 164,615 194,499 Income taxes receivable 17,319 1,681 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 47,936 46,301 Current assets of discontinued operations - 978,725 Total current assets 673,893 1,868,337 Investment in unconsolidated affiliates 144,863 138,041 Operating lease assets 18,667 24,686 Goodwill 331,595 336,178 Other intangibles, net of accumulated amortization of $83,242 and $73,308 at May 31, 2024 and May 31, 2023, respectively 221,071 230,851 Other assets 21,342 14,339 Property, plant and equipment: Land 8,657 12,120 Buildings and improvements 123,478 139,514 Machinery and equipment 321,836 403,885 Construction in progress 24,504 24,779 Total property, plant and equipment 478,475 580,298 Less: accumulated depreciation 251,269 323,883 Total property, plant and equipment, net 227,206 256,415 Non-current assets of discontinued operations - 782,071 Total assets $ 1,638,637 $ 3,650,918 Liabilities and equity Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 91,605 $ 126,743 Accrued compensation, contributions to employee benefit plans and related taxes 41,974 46,782 Dividends payable 9,038 18,330 Other accrued items 29,061 37,801 Current operating lease liabilities 6,228 6,682 Income taxes payable 470 8,918 Current maturities of long-term debt - 264 Current liabilities associated of discontinued operations - 472,038 Total current liabilities 178,376 717,558 Other liabilities 62,243 71,766 Distributions in excess of investment in unconsolidated affiliate 111,905 117,297 Long-term debt 298,133 689,718 Noncurrent operating lease liabilities 12,818 18,326 Deferred income taxes 84,150 82,346 Non-current liabilities of discontinued operations - 132,279 Total liabilities 747,625 1,829,290 Shareholders' equity - controlling interest 888,879 1,696,011 Noncontrolling interests 2,133 125,617 Total equity 891,012 1,821,628 Total liabilities and equity $ 1,638,637 $ 3,650,918









WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, May 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Operating activities: Net earnings (loss) $ (32,049 ) $ 134,163 $ 117,821 $ 269,170 Adjustments to reconcile net earnings (loss) to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 12,423 28,292 80,704 112,800 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 32,975 1,800 34,377 2,596 Provision for (benefit from) deferred income taxes 1,919 4,670 2,762 (15,528 ) Impairment of investment in note receivable 11,170 - 11,170 - Loss on extinguishment of debt - - 1,534 - Bad debt expense (income) (21 ) (1,678 ) (450 ) 2,108 Equity in net income of unconsolidated affiliates, net of distributions 2,552 (4,545 ) 5,722 79,870 Net loss (gain) on sale of assets 29,329 530 28,980 (4,458 ) Stock-based compensation 3,394 5,420 16,688 19,178 Changes in assets and liabilities, net of impact of acquisitions: Receivables 342 (17,386 ) 50,078 143,089 Inventories 8,597 (6,843 ) 63,596 160,116 Accounts payable (5,866 ) 45,089 (65,401 ) (150,400 ) Accrued compensation and employee benefits 2,498 10,206 468 (23,226 ) Other operating items, net (22,094 ) 29,516 (58,073 ) 30,049 Net cash provided by operating activities 45,169 229,234 289,976 625,364 Investing activities: Investment in property, plant and equipment (11,336 ) (17,651 ) (83,527 ) (86,366 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (12,315 ) - (42,035 ) (56,088 ) Proceeds from sale of assets, net of selling costs 28 108 865 35,653 Investment in note receivable - - (14,900 ) - Investment in non-marketable equity securities (681 ) (500 ) (2,296 ) (770 ) Net proceeds from sale of investment in ArtiFlex - - - 35,795 Excess distributions from unconsolidated affiliate - - 1,085 - Net cash used by investing activities (24,304 ) (18,043 ) (140,808 ) (71,776 ) Financing activities: Dividend from Worthington Steel at Separation - - 150,000 - Distribution to Worthington Steel at Separation - - (218,048 ) - Net proceeds (repayments) from short-term borrowings(1) - (791 ) 172,187 (45,183 ) Principal payments on long-term obligations - (776 ) (393,890 ) (6,685 ) Proceeds from issuance of common shares, net of tax withholdings 3,961 1,631 (11,399 ) (1,780 ) Payments to noncontrolling interests - (8,475 ) (1,920 ) (20,235 ) Dividends paid (7,911 ) (15,078 ) (56,819 ) (59,244 ) Net cash used by financing activities (3,950 ) (23,489 ) (359,889 ) (133,127 ) Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 16,915 187,702 (210,721 ) 420,461 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 227,310 267,244 454,946 34,485 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period(2) $ 244,225 $ 454,946 $ 244,225 $ 454,946

(1) Net proceeds in fiscal 2024 consisted of borrowings under Worthington Steel’s short-term credit facilities assumed by Worthington Steel in conjunction with the Separation.

(2) The cash flows related to discontinued operations have not been segregated in the periods presented herein. Accordingly, the consolidated statements of cash flows include the results from continuing and discontinued operations.





WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES / PRO FORMA FINANCIAL DATA

(In thousands, except units and per share amounts)

The following provides a reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures, including adjusted operating income (loss), adjusted earnings before income taxes, adjusted income tax expense (benefit), adjusted net earnings (loss) from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest, adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest and adjusted effective tax rate, from their most comparable GAAP measure for the three and 12 months ended May 31, 2024, and May 31, 2023. Refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions section herein and non-GAAP footnotes below for further information on these measures .

Three Months Ended May 31, 2024 Operating

Income Earnings

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax Expense

(Benefit) Net loss from Continuing Operations(1) Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ (56,050 ) $ (26,798 ) $ 4,986 $ (31,521 ) (0.64 ) (18.8 %) Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 32,975 32,975 - 32,975 0.66 Restructuring and other expense, net 28,624 28,624 (4,609 ) 24,015 0.48 Separation costs 240 240 (81 ) 159 - Non-cash charges in miscellaneous expense 11,077 7 11,084 0.22 Pension settlement charge in equity income - 1,040 (244 ) 796 0.02 Non-GAAP $ 5,789 $ 47,158 $ 9,913 $ 37,508 $ 0.74 20.9 %





Three Months Ended May 31, 2023 Operating

Income Earnings

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations(1) Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 15,302 $ 63,950 $ 13,825 $ 50,125 $ 1.01 21.6 % Corporate costs eliminated at Separation 10,370 10,370 (2,375 ) 7,995 0.16 Restructuring and other income, net (13 ) (13 ) (1 ) (14 ) - Separation costs 2,961 2,961 (424 ) 2,537 0.05 Sale-leaseback gain in equity income - (2,063 ) 472 (1,591 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP $ 28,620 $ 75,205 $ 16,153 $ 59,052 $ 1.19 21.5 %





Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2024 Operating

Income (Loss) Earnings

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations(1) Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ (73,459 ) $ 74,007 $ 39,027 $ 35,243 $ 0.70 52.6 % Corporate costs eliminated at Separation 19,343 19,343 (4,643 ) 14,700 0.29 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 32,975 32,975 - 32,975 0.65 Restructuring and other expense, net 29,327 29,327 (4,737 ) 24,590 0.49 Separation costs 12,705 12,705 (3,049 ) 9,656 0.19 Non-cash charges in miscellaneous expense - 19,180 (1,922 ) 17,258 0.34 Loss on extinguishment of debt - 1,534 (368 ) 1,166 0.02 Gain on sale of assets in equity income - (2,780 ) 662 (2,118 ) (0.04 ) Pension settlement charge in equity income - 1,040 (244 ) 796 0.02 One-time tax effects of Separation - - 9,197 9,197 0.18 Non-GAAP $ 20,891 $ 187,331 $ 44,131 $ 143,463 $ 2.84 23.5 %





Twelve Months Ended May 31, 2023 Operating

Income Earnings

Before

Income Taxes Income Tax Expense

(Benefit) Net Earnings from Continuing Operations(1) Diluted EPS - Continuing Operations Effective

Tax

Rate GAAP $ 29,819 $ 160,286 $ 34,535 $ 125,751 $ 2.55 21.5 % Corporate costs eliminated at Separation 41,479 41,479 (9,499 ) 31,980 0.65 Impairment of long-lived assets 484 484 (111 ) 373 0.01 Restructuring and other income, net (367 ) (367 ) 84 (283 ) (0.01 ) Separation costs 6,534 6,534 (1,496 ) 5,038 0.11 Pension settlement charge - 4,774 (1,093 ) 3,681 0.07 Loss on sale of investment in Artiflex - 16,059 (3,678 ) 12,381 0.25 Sale lease-back gain in equity income - (2,063 ) 472 (1,591 ) (0.03 ) Non-GAAP $ 77,949 $ 227,186 $ 49,856 $ 177,330 $ 3.60 21.9 %

(1) Excludes the impact of noncontrolling interest

To further assist in the analysis of segment results for the three and twelve months ended May 31, 2024, and May 31, 2023, the following supplemental information has been provided. Reconciliations of adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations to the most comparable GAAP measures, earnings (loss) before income taxes and earnings (loss) before income taxes margin.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, May 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Volume Consumer Products 15,660 19,070 66,632 74,137 Building Products 3,579 3,787 14,157 14,630 Total reportable segments 19,239 22,857 80,789 88,767 Other 160 163 523 574 Consolidated 19,399 23,020 81,312 89,341 Net sales Consumer Products $ 125,336 $ 148,831 $ 495,259 $ 555,309 Building Products 153,551 174,533 618,973 717,069 Total reportable segments 278,887 323,364 1,114,232 1,272,378 Other 39,914 45,438 131,471 146,118 Consolidated $ 318,801 $ 368,802 $ 1,245,703 $ 1,418,496 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations Consumer Products $ 17,061 $ 29,523 $ 69,598 $ 97,370 Building Products 51,628 64,737 210,128 222,197 Total reportable segments 68,689 94,260 279,726 319,567 Other (5,521 ) (525 ) (28,727 ) (13,542 ) Consolidated $ 63,168 $ 93,735 $ 250,999 $ 306,025 Adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations Consumer Products 13.6 % 19.8 % 14.1 % 17.5 % Building Products 33.6 % 37.1 % 33.9 % 31.0 % Consolidated 19.8 % 25.4 % 20.1 % 21.6 % Equity income by unconsolidated affiliate WAVE(1) $ 27,534 $ 24,252 $ 103,298 $ 85,933 ClarkDietrich(1) 11,560 25,365 59,827 80,494 Other(2) 1,294 1,640 4,591 (13,165 ) Consolidated $ 40,388 $ 51,257 $ 167,716 $ 153,262

(1) Equity income contributed by Worthington Armstrong Venture (“WAVE”) and ClarkDietrich is associated with our Building Products segment

(2) Other includes the Company’s share of the equity earnings of Taxi Workhorse, LLC and ArtiFlex Manufacturing, LLC, on a historical basis through August 2, 2022.



A reconciliation from net earnings (loss) before income taxes from continuing operations to the non-GAAP financial measure of adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations for the each of the periods presented is provided below.

For periods prior to the Separation, the Company has also included adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations and adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations, on a pro forma basis, to illustrate estimated effects of the post-Separation relationship between the Company and Worthington Steel under the parties’ transition services agreement and long-term steel supply agreement. This pro forma financial information assumes the Separation occurred on June 1, 2022, the first day of our fiscal 2023. For further information on this pro forma presentation, refer to the Use of Non-GAAP Measures and Definitions section included herein.

Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended May 31, May 31, May 31, May 31, (in thousands) 2024 2023 2024 2023 Earnings (loss) before income taxes (GAAP) $ (26,798 ) $ 63,950 $ 74,007 $ 160,286 Less: net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest (263 ) - (263 ) - Net earnings (loss) before income taxes attributable to controlling interest (26,535 ) 63,950 74,270 160,286 Interest expense (income), net (9 ) 2,609 1,587 18,298 EBIT (subtotal) (26,544 ) 66,559 75,857 178,584 Corporate costs eliminated at Separation(1) - 10,370 19,343 41,479 Impairment of goodwill and long-lived assets 32,975 - 32,975 484 Restructuring and other expense (income), net 28,624 (13 ) 29,327 (367 ) Separation costs 240 2,961 12,705 6,534 Non-cash charges in miscellaneous expense(2) 11,077 - 19,180 4,774 Loss on investment in ArtiFlex(3) - - - 16,059 Loss on extinguishment of debt(4) - - 1,534 - Gain on sale of assets in equity income(5) - (2,063 ) (2,780 ) (2,063 ) Pension settlement charge in equity income(6) 1,040 - 1,040 - Adjusted EBIT (subtotal) 47,412 77,814 189,181 245,484 Depreciation and amortization 12,424 11,773 48,663 45,975 Stock-based compensation 3,332 4,148 13,155 14,566 Adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations (non-GAAP) $ 63,168 $ 93,735 $ 250,999 $ 306,025 Earnings (loss) before income taxes margin (8.4 %) 17.3 % 5.9 % 11.3 % Non-GAAP adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations 19.8 % 25.4 % 20.1 % 21.6 % Pro forma adjusted EBITDA from continuing operations n/a $ 92,868 $ 249,399 $ 302,357 Pro forma adjusted EBITDA margin from continuing operations n/a 25.2 % 20.0 % 21.3 %

Non-GAAP Footnotes:

(1) Reflects reductions in certain corporate overhead costs that no longer exist post-Separation. These costs were included in continuing operations as they represent general corporate overhead that was historically allocated to the Company’s former steel processing business but did not meet the requirements to be presented as discontinued operations.

(2) Reflects the following non-cash charges in miscellaneous expense:

Pre-tax charges of $8,010 and $4,774 from separate pension lift-out transaction completed in February 2024 and August 2022, respectively, to transfer the pension benefit obligation under The Gerstenslager Company Bargaining Unit Employees’ Pension Plan to third-party insurance companies.

A pre-tax charge of $11,170 during the current year quarter due to the write-down of an investment in notes receivable that was determined to be other than temporarily impaired.

(3) On August 3, 2022, the Company sold its 50% noncontrolling equity investment in ArtiFlex Manufacturing, LLC, resulting in a pre-tax loss of $16,059 in equity income related to the sale.

(4) Reflects a pre-tax loss of $1,534 realized in connection with the July 28, 2023, early redemption of the 2026 Notes. The loss resulted primarily from unamortized issuance costs and discount included in the carrying amount of the 2026 Notes and the acceleration of the remaining unamortized loss in equity related to a treasury lock derivative instrument executed in connection with the issuance of the 2026 Notes.

(5) Reflects the following activity within equity income associated with the sale or divestiture of assets at Taxi Workhorse Holdings, LLC:

A net gain of $2,780 associated with the divestiture of the Brazilian operations.

A net gain of $2,063 related to a sale-leaseback transaction during the three months ended May 31, 2023.

(6) Reflects the settlement of certain participant balances within the pension plan maintained by WAVE.

WORTHINGTON ENTERPRISES, INC.

USE OF NON-GAAP MEASURES AND DEFINITIONS

NON-GAAP MEASURES. These materials include certain financial measures that are not calculated and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States (“GAAP”). The non-GAAP financial measures typically exclude items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations. Management uses the non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate the Company’s performance, engage in financial and operational planning, and determine incentive compensation. Management believes these non-GAAP measures provide useful supplemental information and additional perspective on the performance of the Company’s ongoing operations and should not be considered as an alternative to the comparable GAAP measure. Additionally, management believes these non-GAAP measures allow for meaningful comparisons and analysis of trends in the Company’s businesses and enables investors to evaluate operations and future prospects in the same manner as management.

The following provides an explanation of each non-GAAP measure presented in these materials:

Adjusted operating income is defined as operating income (loss) excluding the items listed below, to the extent naturally included in operating income (loss).

Adjusted net earnings from continuing operations is defined as net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest (“net earnings from continuing operations”) excluding the after-tax effect of the excluded items outlined below.

Adjusted earnings per diluted share from continuing operations (“Adjusted EPS from continuing operations”) – is defined as adjusted net earnings from continuing operations divided by diluted weighted-average shares outstanding.

Adjusted EBITDA – Adjusted EBITDA is defined as Adjusted Earnings Before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization. EBITDA is calculated by adding or subtracting, as appropriate, interest expense, net, income tax expense, depreciation, and amortization to/from net earnings from continuing operations attributable to controlling interest, which is further adjusted to exclude impairment and restructuring charges (gains) as well as other items that management believes are not reflective of, and thus should not be included when evaluating the performance of its ongoing operations, as outlined below. Adjusted EBITDA also excludes stock-based compensation due to its non-cash nature, which is consistent with how management assesses operating performance. At the segment level, adjusted EBITDA includes expense allocations for centralized corporate back-office functions that exist to support the day-to-day business operations. Public company and other governance costs are held at the corporate-level.

Adjusted EBITDA margin is calculated by dividing adjusted EBITDA by net sales.

Exclusions from Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Management believes it is useful to exclude the following items from the non-GAAP measures presented in this report for its own and investors’ assessment of the business for the reasons identified below:

Impairment charges are excluded because they do not occur in the ordinary course of our ongoing business operations, are inherently unpredictable in timing and amount, and are non-cash, which we believe facilitates the comparison of historical, current and forecasted financial results.

are excluded because they do not occur in the ordinary course of our ongoing business operations, are inherently unpredictable in timing and amount, and are non-cash, which we believe facilitates the comparison of historical, current and forecasted financial results. Restructuring activities , which can result in both discrete gains and/or losses, consist of established programs that are not part of our ongoing operations, such as divestitures, closing or consolidating facilities, employee severance (including rationalizing headcount or other significant changes in personnel), and realignment of existing operations (including changes to management structure in response to underlying performance and/or changing market conditions). These items are excluded because they are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business.

, which can result in both discrete gains and/or losses, consist of established programs that are not part of our ongoing operations, such as divestitures, closing or consolidating facilities, employee severance (including rationalizing headcount or other significant changes in personnel), and realignment of existing operations (including changes to management structure in response to underlying performance and/or changing market conditions). These items are excluded because they are not part of the ongoing operations of our underlying business. Separation costs , which consist of direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with the completed Separation are excluded as they are one-time in nature and are not expected to occur in period following the Separation. These costs include fees paid to third-party advisors, such as investment banking, audit and other advisory services as well as direct and incremental costs associated with the Separation of shared corporate functions. Results in the current fiscal year also include incremental compensation expense associated with the modification of unvested short and long-term incentive compensation awards, as required under the employee matters agreement executed in conjunction with the Separation.

, which consist of direct and incremental costs incurred in connection with the completed Separation are excluded as they are one-time in nature and are not expected to occur in period following the Separation. These costs include fees paid to third-party advisors, such as investment banking, audit and other advisory services as well as direct and incremental costs associated with the Separation of shared corporate functions. Results in the current fiscal year also include incremental compensation expense associated with the modification of unvested short and long-term incentive compensation awards, as required under the employee matters agreement executed in conjunction with the Separation. Loss on early extinguishment of debt is excluded because it does not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. Additionally, the amount and frequency of this type of charge is not consistent and is significantly impacted by the timing and size of debt extinguishment transactions.

is excluded because it does not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. Additionally, the amount and frequency of this type of charge is not consistent and is significantly impacted by the timing and size of debt extinguishment transactions. Pension settlement charges are excluded because due to their non-cash nature and the fact that they do not occur in the normal course of business and may obscure analysis of trends and financial performance. These transactions typically result from the transfer of all or a portion of the total projected benefit obligation to third-party insurance companies.



PRO FORMA FINANCIAL INFORMATION. These materials include certain financial data and operating metrics that are presented on a pro forma basis to illustrate the estimated effects of the Separation of Worthington Steel from the historical combined company, which was consummated on December 1, 2023, and to give effect to divested operations historically presented within Other. Management believes these pro forma measures provide investors with useful supplemental financial information regarding the performance of the Company’s continuing operations after reflecting the Separation. This pro forma financial information has been prepared based upon the best available information and management estimates and is subject to assumptions and adjustments described in the accompanying footnotes. They are not intended to be a complete presentation of the Company’s financial position or results of operations had the Separation occurred as of and for the periods indicated. In addition, the pro forma financial information is being provided for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of the Company’s future results of operations or financial condition had the Separation and related transactions been completed on the dates assumed. Management believes these assumptions and estimates are reasonable, given the information available on the date of this release.

