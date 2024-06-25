Cingulate and ADHD Expert Dr. Ann Childress, MD to Participate in Benzinga All Live Access Event

KANSAS CITY, Kan., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), a biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, today announced that Chairman and CEO Shane J. Schaffer, PharmD, and preeminent board-certified psychiatrist and Cingulate scientific advisor Dr. Ann Childress, MD, will participate in a live Benzinga All Access event on June 26, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. CST.



The discussion will address the current unmet needs in Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), a review of the results from Cingulate’s Phase 3 Fixed-Dose Study in pediatrics and adolescents, and the potential expansion of Cingulate’s PTR platform into other therapeutic areas. Dr. Schaffer will also provide a company overview.

The event may be viewed live on Benzinga’s YouTube channel, Benzinga All Access, and will also be available for viewing on Cingulate’s website at cingulate.com/investors .

About Cingulate®

Cingulate Inc. (NASDAQ: CING), is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company utilizing its proprietary Precision Timed Release™ (PTR™) drug delivery platform technology to build and advance a pipeline of next-generation pharmaceutical products, designed to improve the lives of patients suffering from frequently diagnosed conditions characterized by burdensome daily dosing regimens and suboptimal treatment outcomes. With an initial focus on the treatment of Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder (ADHD), Cingulate is identifying and evaluating additional therapeutic areas where PTR technology may be employed to develop future product candidates, including to treat anxiety disorders.

Cingulate is headquartered in Kansas City. For more information visit Cingulate.com

About Dr. Ann Childress, MD

Ann C. Childress, M.D., a board-certified physician in Psychiatry and Neurology, specializing in child, adolescent, and adult psychiatry, has been a practicing psychiatrist for more than 35 years. Dr. Childress has held numerous prominent positions, including chief of mental health at various psychiatric hospitals as well as professorships within prestigious universities. Dr. Childress is President of the American Professional Society of ADHD and Related Disorders, Education Director for the Nevada Psychiatric Association, a distinguished life fellow of the American Psychiatric Association and a member of the American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychiatry.

Dr. Childress is the founder and principal investigator of Clinical Research of Southern Nevada and is the founder and president of the Center for Psychiatry and Behavioral Medicine, both entities located in Las Vegas, Nevada. She has conducted more than 180 clinical studies, working on most of the major psychiatric drugs that have been approved over the last few decades by various major pharmaceutical companies, including Pfizer, Janssen, Shire, AstraZeneca, and Novartis.

Dr. Childress has been working with Cingulate since 2018, serving as a key opinion and thought leader, helping design multiple clinical protocols, and served as the lead investigator on Cingulate’s Phase 3 Fixed-Dose Study in pediatrics and adolescents.

