Fennec Announces Results of Annual Meeting

RESEARCH TRIANGLE PARK, N.C., June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (the “Company”) (NASDAQ:FENC) (TSX:FRX) today announced that the nominees listed in the management proxy circular dated April 29, 2024 (the “Circular”) for the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders were elected as directors of the Company at the Annual General Meeting of Shareholders held in New York, New York on June 25, 2024.



Detailed results of the vote for the election of directors are set out below:

Name of Nominee Votes For % Votes For Votes Withheld % Votes Withheld Dr. Khalid Islam 10,100,238 96.45% 371,270 3.54% Mr. Chris A. Rallis 9,688,517 92.52% 782,991 7.47% Mr. Marco Brughera 9,801,305 93.59% 670,203 6.40% Dr. Jodi Cook 8,991,182 85.86% 1,480,326 14.14% Mr. Rostislav Raykov 9,859,679 94.15% 611,829 5.84%



Shareholders voted 97.96% in favour of appointing Haskell & White LLP as auditors and authorizing the directors to fix the auditor remuneration, 93.87% in favour of the compensation paid to the Company’s named executive officers.

