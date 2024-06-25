Melcor announces election of directors

| Source: Melcor Developments Ltd. Melcor Developments Ltd.

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 24,498,823 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 80.23% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

NomineeVotes
For		% Votes
For		Votes
Withheld		% Votes
Withheld
Douglas Goss23,421,56096.00%974,9804.00%
Andrew Melton23,050,40894.48%1,346,1325.52%
Kathleen Melton23,412,75095.97%983,7904.03%
Timothy Melton23,420,76096.00%975,7804.00%
Bruce Pennock23,422,36096.01%974,1803.99%
Janet Riopel23,420,85096.00%975,6904.00%
Catherine Roozen23,298,95095.50%1,097,5904.50%
Ralph Young23,426,14496.02%970,3963.98%


About Melcor Developments Ltd.

Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.

Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.

Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.

 

            











    

        

        
Contact Data