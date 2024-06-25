Melcor announces election of directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 24,498,823 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 80.23% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Douglas Goss
|23,421,560
|96.00%
|974,980
|4.00%
|Andrew Melton
|23,050,408
|94.48%
|1,346,132
|5.52%
|Kathleen Melton
|23,412,750
|95.97%
|983,790
|4.03%
|Timothy Melton
|23,420,760
|96.00%
|975,780
|4.00%
|Bruce Pennock
|23,422,360
|96.01%
|974,180
|3.99%
|Janet Riopel
|23,420,850
|96.00%
|975,690
|4.00%
|Catherine Roozen
|23,298,950
|95.50%
|1,097,590
|4.50%
|Ralph Young
|23,426,144
|96.02%
|970,396
|3.98%
About Melcor Developments Ltd.
Melcor is a diversified real estate development and asset management company with a rich heritage of innovation in real estate since 1923.
Through integrated operating divisions, Melcor manages the full life cycle of real estate development: acquiring raw land, community planning, construction and development, and managing revenue-producing office, retail and residential assets. Melcor develops and manages mixed-use residential communities, business and industrial parks, office buildings, retail commercial centres and golf courses.
Melcor is committed to building communities that enrich quality of life – communities where people live, work, shop and play.