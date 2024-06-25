Melcor announces election of directors

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Developments Ltd. (TSX: MRD), an Alberta-based real estate development and asset management company, announced the results of its annual general meeting (AGM), held today. A total of 24,498,823 shares were voted in person or by proxy, representing 80.23% of the outstanding shares as of the record date. Shareholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of directors as follows:

Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Douglas Goss 23,421,560 96.00% 974,980 4.00% Andrew Melton 23,050,408 94.48% 1,346,132 5.52% Kathleen Melton 23,412,750 95.97% 983,790 4.03% Timothy Melton 23,420,760 96.00% 975,780 4.00% Bruce Pennock 23,422,360 96.01% 974,180 3.99% Janet Riopel 23,420,850 96.00% 975,690 4.00% Catherine Roozen 23,298,950 95.50% 1,097,590 4.50% Ralph Young 23,426,144 96.02% 970,396 3.98%



