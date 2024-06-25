Melcor REIT announces election of trustees

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general meeting, held today. A total of 17,757,073 units were voted in person or by proxy, representing 61.05% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:



Nominee Votes

For % Votes

For Votes

Withheld % Votes

Withheld Barry James 17,648,517 99.39% 107,556 0.61% Richard Kirby 17,065,987 96.11% 690,086 3.89% Bernie Kollman 17,078,937 96.19% 677,136 3.81% Brandon Kot 17,657,717 99.45% 98,356 0.55% Andrew Melton 17,078,887 96.19% 677,186 3.81% Naomi Stefura 17,094,787 96.28% 661,286 3.72% Ralph Young 17,106,787 96.34% 649,286 3.66%





About Melcor REIT

Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 37 properties representing approximately 3.12 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.

