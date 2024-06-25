Melcor REIT announces election of trustees

EDMONTON, Alberta, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Melcor Real Estate Investment Trust (Melcor REIT - TSX: MR.UN) today announced the results of its annual general meeting, held today. A total of 17,757,073 units were voted in person or by proxy, representing 61.05% of the outstanding units as of the record date. Unitholders approved all items of business before the AGM, including the election of trustees as follows:
|Nominee
|Votes
For
|% Votes
For
|Votes
Withheld
|% Votes
Withheld
|Barry James
|17,648,517
|99.39%
|107,556
|0.61%
|Richard Kirby
|17,065,987
|96.11%
|690,086
|3.89%
|Bernie Kollman
|17,078,937
|96.19%
|677,136
|3.81%
|Brandon Kot
|17,657,717
|99.45%
|98,356
|0.55%
|Andrew Melton
|17,078,887
|96.19%
|677,186
|3.81%
|Naomi Stefura
|17,094,787
|96.28%
|661,286
|3.72%
|Ralph Young
|17,106,787
|96.34%
|649,286
|3.66%
About Melcor REIT
Melcor REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Melcor REIT owns, acquires, manages and leases quality retail, office and industrial income-generating properties in western Canada. Its portfolio is currently made up of interests in 37 properties representing approximately 3.12 million square feet of gross leasable area located across Alberta and in Regina, Saskatchewan and Kelowna, British Columbia. For more information, please visit www.melcorREIT.ca.
Contact Information:
Investor Relations
Tel: 780-945-4795
ir@melcorREIT.ca