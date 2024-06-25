Radix to help customers power a sustainable future with Gen AI solutions at Downstream USA 2024





HOUSTON, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Radix, a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions, has announced its participation in the Reuters Event Downstream USA 2024, hosted at Galveston Island Convention Center in Houston, Texas from June 26 to June 27.



Radix, the global technology company participating in Downstream USA since 2019, will be led by Natalia Klafke, Radix Global Head of Energy and Sustainability, and Bernard Cruzeiro, Radix General Manager of Downstream and Chemicals, alongside Radix subject matter experts and other industry leaders.

In line with Radix’s value proposition for the event, Powering the Future with Downstream: Transform. Accelerate. Scale, Radix will contribute key insights on how to power the future in downstream and chemicals through best-in-class Gen AI solutions that are sustainable, cost-effective, and transformational. By combining hybrid intelligence in asset performance with deep industrial intelligence, Radix can help customers accelerate a sustainable future.

At Booth #818, Radix will showcase success stories that have helped improve asset performance management to build sustainable downstream operations despite volatility and demanding ROI targets. “Our participation in Downstream USA 2024 underscores our commitment to innovation and sustainability in this sector segment. We look forward to sharing our insights and success stories that highlight how Radix is powering the future with downstream transformation, acceleration, and scaling,” said Klafke.

Radix clients in Downstream & Chemicals are constantly looking for ways to be more competitive and meet their markets’ demands while complying with important regulations and policies. The company's offerings address the core challenges of the industry, enhancing profitability, safety, productivity, and sustainability, by combining industry domain expertise, artificial intelligence techniques, and a highly qualified technology team to implement high-impact solutions with a holistic approach.

About Radix

Founded in 2010, Radix is a privately held global technology solutions company providing consulting, engineering, operations technology, and data and software technology solutions. Radix combines key capabilities and practices to empower customers to thrive along their digital transformation journey. Radix provides technology-based, data-driven solutions to industrial and non-industrial companies worldwide. Radix has experience leading projects in more than 30 countries and has more than 1,700+ employees around the globe, with North American headquarters in Houston, Texas, main headquarters in Rio de Janeiro, additional offices in Sao Paulo and Belo Horizonte, and a presence in Singapore and Amsterdam. To learn more, visit www.radixeng.com.



For more information:

Citalouise Geiggar, citalouise.geiggar@radixeng.com

Radix

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7aa12a93-6a6c-4c40-a22a-04fb47b87b58