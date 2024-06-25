Forsys Reports Retirement of Director

TORONTO, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY) (FSE: F2T) (NSX: FSY) (“Forsys” or the “Company”)

In connection with the Company’s forthcoming Annual General Meeting (the “Meeting”) to be held virtually on June 28, 2024, Mr. Paul Matysek is withdrawing his nomination and will retire as a Non-Executive Director of the Company at the conclusion of the Meeting.

Forsys Chairman Mr. Martin Rowley noted, “The Board thanks Mr. Matysek for his valuable contribution to Forsys throughout his tenure as a Director and the Company will still be able to utilise his experience and expertise as he will continue as a consultant to the Company.”

About Forsys Metals Corp.

Forsys Metals Corp. (TSX: FSY, FSE: F2T, NSX: FSY) is an emerging uranium developer focused on advancing its wholly owned Norasa Uranium Project, located in the politically and uranium friendly jurisdiction of Namibia, Africa. The Norasa Uranium Project is comprised of the Valencia Uranium deposit (ML-149) and the nearby Namibplaas Uranium deposit (EPL-3638). Further information is available at the Company website www.forsysmetals.com

