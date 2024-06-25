Christina Lake Cannabis Announces Filing of Q1 Financial Statements

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Christina Lake Cannabis Corp. ("CLC" or the "Company") (CSE: CLC) is pleased to confirm that further to its news releases dated April 3, 2024, April 17, 2024, May 1, 2024, May 15, 2024, May 29, 2024, June 3, 2024, and June 18, 2024 (the "Releases"), the Company has filed on SEDAR its Q1 financial statements, accompanying management discussion and analysis and related CEO and CFO certifications for the period ended February 29, 2024 (the "Quarterly Filings"). The Quarterly Filings can be obtained on the Company's SEDAR profile at www.sedarplus.ca.



The management cease trade order formerly granted on April 3, 2024, by applicable securities regulatory authorities, has been revoked and directors and officers of the Company will be permitted to trade securities of the Company.

ABOUT CLC

Christina Lake Cannabis is a licensed producer of cannabis under the Cannabis Act. It has secured a standard cultivation license and corresponding processing amendment from Health Canada (March 2020 and August 2020, respectively) as well as a research and development license (early 2020). Christina Lake Cannabis’ facility consists of a 32-acre property, which includes over 950,000 square feet of outdoor grow space, offices, propagation and drying rooms, research facilities, and a facility dedicated to processing and extraction. Christina Lake Cannabis also owns a 99-acre plot of land adjoining its principal site. CLC focuses its production on creating high quality extracts and distillate for its B2B client base with proprietary strains specifically developed for outdoor cultivation to enhance extraction quality.

For more information about CLC, please visit: www.christinalakecannabis.com

Jennifer Smith

Investor Relations and Media Inquiries

investors@clcannabis.com

902-229-7265

Forward Looking Information and Risk Factors

This news release contains statements and information that may constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including statements identified by the use of words such as "will", "expects", "positions", "believe", "potential" and similar words, including negatives thereof, or other similar expressions concerning matters that are not historical facts.

Such forward-looking information is not representative of historical facts or information or current condition, but instead represent only the Company's beliefs regarding future events, plans or objectives, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company's control. Generally, such forward-looking information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "plans", "expects" or "does not expect", "is expected", "budget", "scheduled", "estimates", "forecasts", "intends", "anticipates" or "does not anticipate", or "believes", or variations of such words and phrases or may contain statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "would", "might" or "will be taken", "will continue", "will occur" or "will be achieved".

The forward-looking information contained in this news release are made as of the date of this news release, and the Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information and/or forward-looking statements that are contained or referenced herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking information and statements attributable to the Company or persons acting on its behalf are expressly qualified in their entirety by this notice.