MAXALERT: Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C. is Investigating Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. on Behalf of Maxeon Stockholders and Encourages Investors to Contact the Firm

NEW YORK, June 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bragar Eagel & Squire, P.C., a nationally recognized stockholder rights law firm, is investigating potential claims against Maxeon Solar Technologies, Ltd. (“Maxeon” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: MAXN) on behalf of Maxeon stockholders. Our investigation concerns whether Maxeon has violated the federal securities laws and/or engaged in other unlawful business practices.



On May 13, 2024, Maxeon disclosed that it would delay its SEC filing and the release of its financial results for the Fourth Quarter of Fiscal Year 2023 and First Quarter of 2024, which had been originally slated for public dissemination on May 15, 2024.

Following this announcement, Maxeon's stock was trading down by 26% in midday trading on May 15, 2024.

