QIQIHAR, China, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 6th Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Industry Development Conference was held in Qiqihar from June 24th to 25th. Themed "Sharing New Opportunities for Unique Cultural Tourism and Pooling New Momentum for Revitalization and Development", the conference, hosted by the Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province, carried out 100 supporting activities such as tourism promotion, commodity sales, and investment negotiations.





Liang Huiling, the governor of Heilongjiang Province, said that Heilongjiang boasts both green mountains and clear waters, snow and ice, as well as profound cultural heritage. It is rich in cultural tourism resources and diverse in types. Heilongjiang adheres to market-oriented operation, standardized construction, standardized management, and intelligent empowerment. Heilongjiang formulates and implements high-quality development plans for the tourism industry, carries out the "Hundred-Day Action" for summer tourism and winter ice and snow tourism, promotes the development of tourism products in a high-end, intelligent, green, and branded manner, and has achieved new progress and achievements in the development of the provincial tourism industry. Heilongjiang warmly welcomes friends from home and abroad for tourism, investigation, and cooperation, and to work together to seek development, discuss cooperation, and create a better future for the high-quality development of the tourism industry.

At the same time as the 6th Heilongjiang Provincial Tourism Industry Development Conference, the Global Presentation on the Characteristic Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province was held in Qiqihar on the evening of June 24th. At the promotion conference, relevant leaders and guests of Heilongjiang Province jointly pressed the starting device to launch the "Hundred-Day Action" for summer tourism in Heilongjiang Province. The signing ceremony for new business projects to settle in the Heilongjiang Provincial Cultural Tourism Industry Science and Technology Innovation Center and the signing ceremony for key cultural tourism industry projects in the province were held on site. The "Ten-Industry Integrity Self-Regulation Convention for Tourism-related Industries in Heilongjiang Province" was released, and a panoramic performance and promotion of the special cultural tourism resources of Heilongjiang Province and 13 cities (prefectures) were held.

Source: The Department of Culture and Tourism of Heilongjiang Province