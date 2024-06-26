Sleepnitez Achieves CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX Certifications, Ensuring the Highest Standards in Sleep Health and Safety

Laguna Beach, CA, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sleepnitez helps people of all ages achieve healthy sleep habits with its patented pillows. The products are made from organic Tencel (derived from bamboo) and certified by CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX, ensuring eco-friendliness and skin safety.

The CertiPUR-US certification shows Sleepnitez’s commitment to delivering top-quality sleep products. It warrants that the memory foam in the pillows is free from harmful chemicals like lead, mercury, ozone depleters, and other heavy metals, making the products safe for daily use and retaining their supportive qualities and durability over time. CertiPUR-US-certified foam has low VOC emissions for better indoor air quality, enhancing environmental responsibility.

The OEKO-TEX certification further enriches the reputation of Sleepnitez patented pillows by ensuring that all textile (fabric) components meet stringent safety and environmental standards. It assures clients that every element of the pillows has been tested for potentially harmful chemicals, providing peace of mind and promoting healthier sleep environments.

The all-new Sleepnitez 8’ wedge pillow features high-density visco-elastic memory foam, delivering the perfect ergonomic posture support for the head and neck. It relieves acid reflux, snoring, backaches, shoulder pain, post-operative conditions, neck pain, and coughs/colds.

The snuggle back and side sleeper pillow has a front curved contour that takes the pressure off the spine, correcting spinal alignment and preventing back/neck pain. Individuals who use the pillow fall/stay asleep quicker/longer and wake up feeling revitalized and free from morning aches/pains.

Sleepnitez stocks wedge pillowcases made from 100% Egyptian cotton with a luxurious sateen weave that feels soft on the skin after each wash. The Snuggle Pillow Covers have 360-degree all-around mesh and a zip fastening for easy removal.

A satisfied client highlighted the efficiency of the wedge pillow;

“The wedge pillow is perfect! No heartburn! No coughing! Comfortable on both sides sleeping and back. It took a couple of nights to get used to the raised pillow for side sleeping, but now it’s like I’ve always slept this way...”

Another spoke about the snuggle pillow’s comfort levels;

“I’m 6’2 with C 5-7 problems requiring surgery... This pillow is the best so far. I can keep my neck aligned with my spine as I sleep and not pinch my nerves. Big difference. I’m very happy with it. It comes with a cover but does fit in an appropriately sized pillowcase.”

Sleepnitez’s patented pillows stand out because of their innovative design, superior comfort, and stringent quality and safety standards. The CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX certifications highlight the brand’s promise, reflecting a dedication to excellence, safety, and sustainability.

About Sleepnitez

Sleepnitez was founded by a couple who decided to create a personalized solution after enduring countless nights due to snoring and acid reflux. They developed wedge and snuggle pillows using the finest CertiPUR-US and OEKO-TEX 100-certified materials. The company offers a 100-night trial and a 3-year warranty, reflecting its confidence in the product’s quality and effectiveness.

