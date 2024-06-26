Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental Has A New Clinic in South Edmonton

Edmonton, Canada, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental is thrilled to announce the grand opening of its new clinic in South Edmonton. Located at 2943 66 St NW, Edmonton, the new facility boasts modern architecture, cutting-edge equipment, and a spacious parking lot to ensure a seamless and convenient experience for all patients.

As a well-established and trusted dentist in Edmonton since 1988, Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental continues to provide the outstanding dental care that patients have come to expect. The new location is equipped with the latest dental technology to ensure top-notch services, from routine check-ups to complex procedures. It features a comfortable and welcoming environment designed to alleviate the stress often associated with dental visits.



Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental

One of the standout features of the new clinic is that it accepts the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). This allows more patients to access high-quality dental care without financial strain.

“We are proud to be a clinic accepting the Canadian Dental Care Plan (CDCP). We want to make it easier for families to receive the dental treatments they need,” said the representative of Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental.

The clinic offers specialized services, including emergency dental care. For those with urgent dental issues or tooth pain, Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental provides immediate attention and treatment, positioning itself as a reliable emergency dentist Edmonton.

The clinic is also renowned for its pediatric dental services. Recognizing the unique needs of young patients, it creates a child-friendly environment that helps children feel at ease. Its team of experienced dentists in Edmonton for kids ensures that children’s dental health is monitored and maintained from an early age, promoting good oral hygiene habits for life.

Cosmetic dental services are also a key offering at the new location. Patients looking to enhance their smiles can take advantage of Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental’s advanced teeth whitening Edmonton. Using the latest techniques, its team helps patients achieve brighter, more confident smiles in a comfortable and professional setting.

What sets Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental apart from other dental clinics is its focus on patient care and comfort. Its team creates personalized treatment plans to address the unique needs of each patient.

Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental serves a wide area, catering to patients from various parts of Edmonton and beyond. Its strategic location makes it accessible to residents from different neighborhoods, so quality dental care is within reach for more families.

The new clinic location also emphasizes convenience for patients. With ample parking spaces available, patients can easily access the clinic without the hassle of finding a parking spot.

For more information about Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental and its services, visit its website at edmontonsmiles.net.

About Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental

Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental is a premier dental clinic in Edmonton that offers a wide range of dental services, focusing on patient comfort and advanced care. Its team of experienced dental professionals is dedicated to maintaining the highest standards of dental health for all patients.

###

Media Contact

Markus Tran

Address: 2943 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6K 4C1

Phone: (587) 410-5907

Website: edmontonsmiles.net

Email: markus.tran@wearejodigital.com



Dr. Molly Rodgers Dental - 2943 66 St NW, Edmonton, AB T6K 4C1









Attachment