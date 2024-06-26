Regulated Information

Nyrstar NV - Results of the annual general shareholders' meeting held on 25 June 2024

26 June 2024 at 8.00am CEST

Nyrstar NV (the "Company") held its annual general shareholders' meeting ("AGM") in Brussels yesterday.

The AGM did not have an attendance quorum requirement for the items on the agenda. The shareholders’ meeting approved all items on the agenda of the AGM.

