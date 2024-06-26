Company Announcement 13/2024

Green Hydrogen Systems completes X-Series reliability testing

Kolding, Denmark, 26 June 2024 - Green Hydrogen Systems A/S has completed phase 1 of the reliability testing of the X-Series electrolyser prototype. This milestone allows the company to release the X-Series product for binding contractual commitments on a performance-based price structure.

Following the technical proof of concept and third-party validation announced on February 29, 2024, Green Hydrogen Systems has conducted more than 250 hours of on-site and monitored reliability and stability testing of the X-Series electrolyser prototype in Skive, Denmark.

The X-Series system's performance has proven reliable and stable at various loads and sustained levels of operation. This provides confidence in the technical product and its performance needed to commit to supply and service contracts.

“We are pleased to have reached yet another milestone for our new X-Series electrolyser. The tests give us confidence in the product's reliability, and we are now ready for binding contractual commitments on a performance-based structure. We believe this model will support the roll-out of our first batch of the X-Series electrolysers to customers,“ says Peter Friis, Chief Executive Officer at Green Hydrogen Systems.

Green Hydrogen Systems will now continue with phase 2 of the prototype testing, which includes additional technical and operational learnings from the new product. The X-Series product is a 6MW pressurised alkaline electrolyser module that offers a competitive product to medium-to-large-scale hydrogen plants and projects.

Green Hydrogen Systems is engaged in dialogue with potential customers regarding the X-Series product, which will be available for order intake in 2024 and beyond.

The X-Series prototype tested in Skive, Denmark, is a part of the GreenHyScale project. This project has received funding from the European Union’s Horizon 2020 research and innovation programme under grant agreement No 101036935.

About Green Hydrogen Systems:

Green Hydrogen Systems is a clean technology company and a leading provider of standardised, modular electrolysers for producing green hydrogen based on renewable energy. Green hydrogen plays a crucial role in the ongoing fundamental shift in energy systems towards net-zero emissions in 2050. Founded in 2007 and building on years of technology development, Green Hydrogen Systems has a commercially proven and cost-competitive electrolysis technology endorsed by leading green energy companies.

