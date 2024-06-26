Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest

 

Med virkning fra d. 26. juni 2024 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest med genberegnede emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:


ISINAfdelingTidligere emissionstillægEmissionstillæg pr. 26. juni 2024Tidligere indløsningsfradragIndløsningsfradrag pr. 26. juni 2024
      
DK0061112893Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1  0,150%0,100%
DK0061544095Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 2  0,150%0,100%
DK0016050974Global Small Cap KL 1  0,200%0,150%
DK0061543956Global Small Cap KL 2  0,200%0,150%
DK0010301324Global Stars KL 1  0,050%0,100%
DK0061544178Global Stars KL 2  0,050%0,100%
DK0061416179Global Stars KL 3  0,050%0,100%
DK0060451623Globale Aktier Indeks KL 1  0,100%0,050%
DK0061544335Globale Aktier Indeks KL 2  0,100%0,050%
DK0016254899HøjrenteLande KL 10,300%0,250%0,300%0,250%
DK0061544681HøjrenteLande KL 20,300%0,250%0,300%0,250%
DK0060192185Klima og Miljø KL 1  0,100%0,050%
DK0061544848Klima og Miljø KL 2  0,100%0,050%
DK0061139748Obligationer Ansvarlig KL 10,150%0,125%0,150%0,125%
DK0061542552Obligationer Ansvarlig KL 20,150%0,125%0,150%0,125%
DK0061415874Obligationer Ansvarlig KL 30,150%0,125%0,150%0,125%
DK0060353886Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 10,200%0,150%0,200%0,150%
DK0061546116Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 20,200%0,150%0,200%0,150%
DK0016067432Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL10,250%0,200%0,250%0,200%
DK0061668571Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL20,250%0,200%0,250%0,200%
DK0016015399Virksomhedsobligationer KL 10,125%0,100%0,125%0,100%
DK0061546389Virksomhedsobligationer KL 20,125%0,100%0,125%0,100%

  

Med venlig hilsen

Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland

Rasmus Eske Bruun