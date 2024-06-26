Offentliggørelse af prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest
Med virkning fra d. 26. juni 2024 offentliggøres prospekt for Investeringsforeningen Nordea Invest med genberegnede emissionstillæg og indløsningsfradrag for en række afdelinger som anført nedenfor:
|ISIN
|Afdeling
|Tidligere emissionstillæg
|Emissionstillæg pr. 26. juni 2024
|Tidligere indløsningsfradrag
|Indløsningsfradrag pr. 26. juni 2024
|DK0061112893
|Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 1
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0061544095
|Global Small Cap Enhanced KL 2
|0,150%
|0,100%
|DK0016050974
|Global Small Cap KL 1
|0,200%
|0,150%
|DK0061543956
|Global Small Cap KL 2
|0,200%
|0,150%
|DK0010301324
|Global Stars KL 1
|0,050%
|0,100%
|DK0061544178
|Global Stars KL 2
|0,050%
|0,100%
|DK0061416179
|Global Stars KL 3
|0,050%
|0,100%
|DK0060451623
|Globale Aktier Indeks KL 1
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0061544335
|Globale Aktier Indeks KL 2
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0016254899
|HøjrenteLande KL 1
|0,300%
|0,250%
|0,300%
|0,250%
|DK0061544681
|HøjrenteLande KL 2
|0,300%
|0,250%
|0,300%
|0,250%
|DK0060192185
|Klima og Miljø KL 1
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0061544848
|Klima og Miljø KL 2
|0,100%
|0,050%
|DK0061139748
|Obligationer Ansvarlig KL 1
|0,150%
|0,125%
|0,150%
|0,125%
|DK0061542552
|Obligationer Ansvarlig KL 2
|0,150%
|0,125%
|0,150%
|0,125%
|DK0061415874
|Obligationer Ansvarlig KL 3
|0,150%
|0,125%
|0,150%
|0,125%
|DK0060353886
|Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 1
|0,200%
|0,150%
|0,200%
|0,150%
|DK0061546116
|Verdens Obligationsmarkeder KL 2
|0,200%
|0,150%
|0,200%
|0,150%
|DK0016067432
|Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL1
|0,250%
|0,200%
|0,250%
|0,200%
|DK0061668571
|Virksomhedsobligationer Højrente KL2
|0,250%
|0,200%
|0,250%
|0,200%
|DK0016015399
|Virksomhedsobligationer KL 1
|0,125%
|0,100%
|0,125%
|0,100%
|DK0061546389
|Virksomhedsobligationer KL 2
|0,125%
|0,100%
|0,125%
|0,100%
Med venlig hilsen
Nordea Fund Management, filial af Nordea Funds Oy, Finland
Rasmus Eske Bruun