European Medium & Heavy Truck Market Annual Strategy Dossier 2024 for Top 5 Truck Manufacturers Daimler, Volvo, Traton, DAF and Iveco

Trucking is headed for a soft landing and is poised to cool down in 2024 as well as over near term across traditional markets with projected softening of demand, after registering strong growth for 2022 & 2023, with order intake for new trucks declining, owing to softening of freight rates as well as volumes across traditional markets, while the industry OEMs focus upon & hustle to deliver previously ordered trucks to customers & fleet operators amid continued supply chain disturbances in a difficult, complex & uncertain global macroeconomic environment.

New heavy truck registrations in Europe grew by 15% year-on-year for 2023 with 341,892 heavy trucks registered across EU30. However, the forecast for 2024 indicates a market correction & normalization with new, heavy truck registrations projected to contract by 18% across EU30 for 2024 to the 280,000 trucks level while fleet utilization remains at usual levels providing steady aftermarket revenues growth potential for the OEMs.

The high cost of capital, owing to a sustained high interest rate credit environment, is impacting & deferring fleet replacement decisions which are also likely to be favorable for the used trucks and truck rental leasing segments over near term. Further, the global economy is projected to be heading towards a slowdown following continued monetary policy tightening by central banks globally over the recent years to check inflation creating a tight credit environment amid sustained geopolitical instability & conflicts with ongoing Israeli military operations in Gaza causing tensions and keeping the entire Middle East region as well as the entire world on the edge, and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, which continues unabated and enters its third year in 2024



Trucking's ongoing transition towards de-carbonization, led by the mass production of battery electric & hydrogen fuel cell based trucks, has been the overarching theme along with the development of innovative services & business models configured on connectivity, digitalization & autonomy, which is likely to gain further momentum going forward.

Most key industry OEMs are now focusing on ramping-up of production of Zero Emission Vehicles (ZEV) while also collaborating among each other and with other industry specialists for development of the requisite ecosystem for smooth transition towards sustainability. Further, the proposed Euro 7 emission standards for Trucks, which will be much more stricter & are scheduled to come into effect across EU from 2027, are likely to significantly increase the direct acquisition costs & indirect operating costs for the operators while having a limited impact on the environment with the industry instead pushing for a like-for-like replacement of existing fleets with electric alternatives rather than investing significantly towards R&D for complying with the proposed Euro 7 norms.

The stricter regulatory stance & approaches, however, is likely to bring in additional, direct & indirect costs for buyers & fleet operators going forward in a tight credit market environment and is likely to impact fleet recapitalizations by operators while also forcing OEMs to invest further towards R&D for developing technologies to meet upcoming emission norms rather than focusing on ramping up production of Zero-Emission Vehicles (ZEVs)



Against this backdrop, the report provides comprehensive insights & strategic analysis into the overarching Strategy Focus as well as Key Strategies & Plans for the Europe's Top Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers. The report provides a detailed analysis on key industry OEMs, including, key product portfolios & key truck platforms across segments, financial analysis & SWOT framework analysis.

The report also provides the likely market scenario for trucking in Europe over near to medium term with an analysis of key market & technological trends, issues & challenges, market developments & potential growth opportunities which could be leveraged by the industry value chain. The report concludes by analyzing market evolution and projecting demand outlook for the European Medium & Heavy Truck Market for the near to medium term horizon



Key Topics Covered:



Section - 1 - Business Structure & Snapshot - For each of the Europe's Top 5 Medium & Heavy Truck Manufacturers

Founded

Headquartered

Business Segments

Employees

Product Portfolio - Major Product Platforms, Programs and Key Competitors

Market Capitalization/Ownership Structure

Key Executives

Shareholding/Ownership Pattern & Structure

Section - 2 - Financial Performance Analysis - For each Industry OEM - Charts & Analysis: Based on Latest Available Financial Results

Revenue Base & Growth Trend

Revenues Split by Key Segments

Revenues Split by Key Geographic Markets & Regions

Gross Earnings & Margin Trend

Operating Earnings & Operating Margin Trend

Return on Sales Trend

Profitability Growth Trend

Cash Flow from Operations

R&D Expenditure Trend

CAPEX Trend

Order Intake & Aircraft Deliveries Trend

Order Backlog Position

Section - 3 - SWOT Analysis-For each of the Top 5 Industry Players

Sources of Strengths which could be Leveraged

Weaknesses to Overcome & Offset

Opportunities to Capitalize Upon

Threats to Mitigate

Section - 4 - Strategy Focus & Priorities



Section - 5 - Key Strategies & Plans

Business Portfolio Strategies & Plans

Service Level Strategies & Plans

Technological and R&D Strategies & Plans

Market Specific Strategies & Plans - Traditional & Emerging Markets

Corporate Strategies & Plans

Sales, Marketing & Branding Strategies and Plans

Manufacturing/Production Strategies & Plans

Business Growth Strategies & Plans - Organic & Inorganic

Financial Strategies & Plans

Acquisitions, Strategic Alliances & JVs

Other Strategies & Strategic Initiatives

Section - 6 - Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Force Field Analysis - Analysis of Driving & Restraining Forces and their Overall Dynamics

Section - 7 - Key Trends

Industry Trends

Market Trends

Technology Trends

Section - 8 - Key Issues, Challenges & Risk Factors



Section - 9 - Strategic Market Outlook - Global Medium & Heavy Truck Market - 2024-2027

Analysis of Emerging Market Scenario for Trucking across Europe

European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Truck Registrations Trend

Europe's Top Truck Markets for Medium & Heavy Truck Segments - Market Outlook for 2024

European Medium & Heavy Truck Market - Demand Forecast & Growth Projections - 2024-2027

