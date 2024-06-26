Ireland Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Report 2024, Featuring Vodafone Ireland, O2, eir, eMobile, Tesco Mobile, Virgin Media Ireland, Casey CableVision, Digiweb, BT Ireland, Smart Telecom and Tele2

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Ireland's telcos step up with fibre network sharing deals



Ireland's telecom market has benefited from extensive investment in recent years, as well as from a vigorous cooperation between telcos to share infrastructure assets. This has particularly been manifested in the fibre broadband sector, which itself has been stimulated by projects associated with the government's National Broadband Plan. The incumbent telco eir has engaged in several joint ventures, including one with InfraVia by which it expects to pass 1.9 million premises with fibre (able to provide data at up to 10Gb/s) by the end of 2026.



The mobile market continues to be dominated by Vodafone Ireland and 3 Ireland, followed by eir, each of which has a substantial market share. There is room for a small number of MVNOs, the largest two of which are Tesco Mobile and Virgin Mobile. Collectively, the other players only had a 3.3% share of the market in early 2023.



This report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of the Irish telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, and telecom infrastructure. In addition, the report covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with developments in related technologies such as FttP, powerline broadband, wireless and mobile broadband, Wi-Fi, and internet via satellite.

Statistics and analyses on the mobile voice and data markets are reviewed, including the recent regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, and an assessment of emerging technologies and operator strategies. The report also includes a range of subscriber forecasts.



Key Developments:

Vodafone Ireland signs fixed wholesale network access agreement with Virgin Media Ireland.

Eir concludes fibre network JV with InfraVia Capital Partners, aiming to cover 84% of premises with FttP by 2026.

Regulator completes multi-spectrum auction, with four telcos winning concessions.

SIRO expands fibre reach in County Cork.

IRIS cable linking Iceland with Galway comes into service.

Regulator removes all SMP obligations and designations.

Companies Featured

Vodafone Ireland

O2

eir

eMobile

Tesco Mobile

Virgin Media Ireland

Casey CableVision

Digiweb

BT Ireland

Smart Telecom

Tele2

Key Topics Covered:

Key statistics

Regional Europe Market Comparison

Market characteristics

Market Leaders

Market Challengers

Market Emergents

TMI versus GDP

Mobile and mobile broadband penetration

Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration

Country overview

Telecommunications market

Regulatory environment

Historical overview

Regulatory authority

Fixed-line developments

Telecom sector liberalisation

Privatisation

Interconnect

Access

Wholesale bitstream

Leased lines

Fibre access

Number Portability (NP)

Carrier PreSelection (CPS)

European Electronic Communications Code

Mobile network developments

Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions

Roaming

Mobile Number Portability (MNP)

Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)

Wideband Digital Mobile Data Services (WDMDS)

Network sharing

Mobile market

Market analysis

Mobile statistics

General statistics

Mobile infrastructure

Analogue networks

Digital networks

Mobile voice

Mobile data

Mobile broadband

Machine-to-Machine (M2M) networks

Internet of Things

Major mobile operators Vodafone Ireland O2 Ireland (historic) eir 3 Ireland

MVNOs

Mobile content and applications

Fixed-line broadband market

Introduction and statistical overview

Market analysis

National Broadband Plan (NBP)

Government networks

Regional infrastructure

Broadband statistics

Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks

Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks

Alternative operators

VDSL

Vectoring DSL

Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks eir SIRO Sky Ireland

Other developments

Broadband Powerline (BPL)

Wireless broadband

1.7GHz band

10.5GHz band

3.5GHz band

Digiweb

National Fixed Wireless Point to Multipoint Licences (FWPMA)

Other developments

Other bands

Wi-Fi

Worldwide Interoperability of Microwave Access (WiMAX)

Wi-Fibre

Internet via satellite

Fixed network operators

eir BT Ireland Smart Telecom Other operators

Telecommunications infrastructure

Overview of the national telecom network

International infrastructure

Submarine cable networks

Satellite networks

Appendix - Historic data

