Ireland Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband Report 2024, Featuring Vodafone Ireland, O2, eir, eMobile, Tesco Mobile, Virgin Media Ireland, Casey CableVision, Digiweb, BT Ireland, Smart Telecom and Tele2

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Ireland Telecoms Market Report - Telecoms, Mobile and Broadband - Statistics and Analyses" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Ireland's telcos step up with fibre network sharing deals
Ireland's telecom market has benefited from extensive investment in recent years, as well as from a vigorous cooperation between telcos to share infrastructure assets. This has particularly been manifested in the fibre broadband sector, which itself has been stimulated by projects associated with the government's National Broadband Plan. The incumbent telco eir has engaged in several joint ventures, including one with InfraVia by which it expects to pass 1.9 million premises with fibre (able to provide data at up to 10Gb/s) by the end of 2026.
The mobile market continues to be dominated by Vodafone Ireland and 3 Ireland, followed by eir, each of which has a substantial market share. There is room for a small number of MVNOs, the largest two of which are Tesco Mobile and Virgin Mobile. Collectively, the other players only had a 3.3% share of the market in early 2023.
This report provides statistics and analysis on the key sectors of the Irish telecom market, presenting an overview of the regulatory environment, the fixed network operators and services, and telecom infrastructure. In addition, the report covers the fixed and wireless broadband markets, together with developments in related technologies such as FttP, powerline broadband, wireless and mobile broadband, Wi-Fi, and internet via satellite.
Statistics and analyses on the mobile voice and data markets are reviewed, including the recent regulatory issues, a snapshot of the consumer market, and an assessment of emerging technologies and operator strategies. The report also includes a range of subscriber forecasts.
Key Developments:
- Vodafone Ireland signs fixed wholesale network access agreement with Virgin Media Ireland.
- Eir concludes fibre network JV with InfraVia Capital Partners, aiming to cover 84% of premises with FttP by 2026.
- Regulator completes multi-spectrum auction, with four telcos winning concessions.
- SIRO expands fibre reach in County Cork.
- IRIS cable linking Iceland with Galway comes into service.
- Regulator removes all SMP obligations and designations.
Companies Featured
- Vodafone Ireland
- O2
- eir
- eMobile
- Tesco Mobile
- Virgin Media Ireland
- Casey CableVision
- Digiweb
- BT Ireland
- Smart Telecom
- Tele2
Key Topics Covered:
- Key statistics
- Regional Europe Market Comparison
- Market characteristics
- Market Leaders
- Market Challengers
- Market Emergents
- TMI versus GDP
- Mobile and mobile broadband penetration
- Fixed versus mobile broadband penetration
- Country overview
- Telecommunications market
- Regulatory environment
- Historical overview
- Regulatory authority
- Fixed-line developments
- Telecom sector liberalisation
- Privatisation
- Interconnect
- Access
- Wholesale bitstream
- Leased lines
- Fibre access
- Number Portability (NP)
- Carrier PreSelection (CPS)
- European Electronic Communications Code
- Mobile network developments
- Spectrum regulations and spectrum auctions
- Roaming
- Mobile Number Portability (MNP)
- Mobile Termination Rate (MTR)
- Wideband Digital Mobile Data Services (WDMDS)
- Network sharing
- Mobile market
- Market analysis
- Mobile statistics
- General statistics
- Mobile infrastructure
- Analogue networks
- Digital networks
- Mobile voice
- Mobile data
- Mobile broadband
- Machine-to-Machine (M2M) networks
- Internet of Things
- Major mobile operators
- Vodafone Ireland
- O2 Ireland (historic)
- eir
- 3 Ireland
- MVNOs
- Mobile content and applications
- Fixed-line broadband market
- Introduction and statistical overview
- Market analysis
- National Broadband Plan (NBP)
- Government networks
- Regional infrastructure
- Broadband statistics
- Hybrid Fibre Coax (HFC) networks
- Digital Subscriber Line (DSL) networks
- Alternative operators
- VDSL
- Vectoring DSL
- Fibre-to-the-Premises (FttP) networks
-
- eir
- SIRO
- Sky Ireland
-
- Other developments
- Broadband Powerline (BPL)
- Wireless broadband
- 1.7GHz band
- 10.5GHz band
- 3.5GHz band
- Digiweb
- National Fixed Wireless Point to Multipoint Licences (FWPMA)
- Other developments
- Other bands
- Wi-Fi
- Worldwide Interoperability of Microwave Access (WiMAX)
- Wi-Fibre
- Internet via satellite
- Fixed network operators
- eir
- BT Ireland
- Smart Telecom
- Other operators
- Telecommunications infrastructure
- Overview of the national telecom network
- International infrastructure
- Submarine cable networks
- Satellite networks
- Appendix - Historic data
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/17s1od
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.