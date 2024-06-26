Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast to 2030 - Growing Strategic Partnerships to Develop Antibody Drug Conjugates and Escalating Pipeline of ADCs

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Forecast to 2030 - Regional Analysis - By Technology, Application, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Middle East & Africa antibody drug conjugates market was valued at US$ 72.73 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 201.29 million by 2030; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 13.6% from 2022 to 2030.







Growing Strategic Partnerships to Develop Antibody Drug Conjugates Fuels the Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market



Antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) have received significant attention worldwide for cancer therapy. In 2020, various pharmaceutical companies entered into partnerships to develop ADCs. For instance, in July 2020, AstraZeneca and Daiichi Sankyo collaborated to develop and commercialize DS-1062. DS-1602 is Daiichi Sankyos proprietary trophoblast cell-surface antigen 2 (TROP2)-directed ADC to treat multiple tumor types.



Likewise, in December 2022, Merck & Co., Inc. (MSD) and Kelun-Biotech, a Sichuan Kelun Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. subsidiary, partnered to develop seven investigational preclinical ADCs to treat cancer. Under the agreement, MSD received a grant for exclusive global licenses from Kelun Biotech to research, develop, manufacture, and commercialize multiple investigational preclinical ADC therapies. In addition, MSD has exclusive options to obtain additional licenses for ADC candidates.



Similarly, in April 2023, BioNTech SE and Duality Biologics (Suzhou) Co. Ltd signed a strategic partnership agreement to develop next-generation ADCs to treat cancer and autoimmune diseases. Under the partnership agreement, BioNTech SE will have access to DualityBios lead candidate, DB-1303. DB-1303 is a topoisomerase-1 inhibitor-based ADC directed against Human Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor 2 (HER2). HER2 is an overexpressed common target in most cancer types and contributes to cancer cells aggressive growth and spread. Secondly, BioNTech SE will have access to another topoisomerase-1 inhibitor-based ADC candidate, DB-1311. Companies have aimed to transform and commercialize innovative therapies worldwide.



Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Overview



The Middle East & Africa antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into UAE, South Africa, Saudi Arabia, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. Government initiatives to strengthen pharmaceutical development and rising cases of cancer is propelling the market in this region. The Government of Saudi Arabia contributes notably to pharmaceutical development, which is subsequently expected to propel the antibody drug conjugates market in the future.

For instance, on June 18, 2023, the Public Investment Fund (PIF), Saudi Arabias global investment organization, launched Lifera, a commercial-scale contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO). The CDMO will enable the growth of the local bio/pharmaceutical industry, strengthen national resilience, and support Saudi Arabias position as a global pharmaceutical manufacturing destination. Lifera will focus on manufacturing essential biopharmaceutical products, including insulins, vaccines, plasma therapeutics, monoclonal antibodies, cell and gene therapies, and innovative small molecules. The company will also create partnerships with leading local and international companies and attract targeted investments to grow local capacity and strengthen domestic manufacturing in this sector.



Furthermore, in June 2022, an antibody-drug combination called trastuzumab deruxtecan (T-DXd) slowed tumor growth in patients with advanced breast cancer. The clinical trial conducted on 557 advanced breast cancer patients showed that the antibody-drug combo helped prolong the life expectancy in patients. Thus, the abovementioned factors will propel the antibody drug conjugates market in future.



Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Segmentation



The Middle East & Africa antibody drug conjugates market is segmented based on technology, application, distribution channel, and country.

Based on technology, the Middle East & Africa antibody drug conjugates market is bifurcated into cleavable linker and non-cleavable linker. The cleavable linker segment held a larger share in 2022.

Based on application, the Middle East & Africa antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into blood cancer, breast cancer, ovarian cancer, urothelial cancer, and others. The breast cancer segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on distribution channel, the Middle East & Africa antibody drug conjugates market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, and online pharmacies. The hospital pharmacies segment held the largest share in 2022.

Based on country, the Middle East & Africa antibody drug conjugates market is categorized into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, UAE, and the Rest of Middle East & Africa. Saudi Arabia dominated the Middle East & Africa antibody drug conjugates market in 2022.

Pfizer Inc, Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd, GSK Plc, Gilead Sciences Inc, AstraZeneca Plc, and Astellas Pharma Inc are some of the leading companies operating in the Middle East & Africa antibody drug conjugates market.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Executive Summary

2.1 Market Attractiveness



3. Research Methodology



4. Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Key Industry Dynamics

4.1 Key Market Drivers:

4.1.1 Growing Strategic Partnerships to Develop Antibody Drug Conjugates

4.1.2 Rising Incidences of Cancer Cases

4.1.3 Increasing FDA Approvals for ADCs

4.2 Market Restraints

4.2.1 High Cost of ADCs Development and Commercialization

4.3 Market Opportunities

4.3.1 Increasing Investments to Develop ADCs

4.4 Market Trends

4.4.1 Escalating Pipeline of ADCs

4.5 Impact Analysis:



5. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Middle East & Africa Market Analysis

5.1 Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Revenue (US$ Mn), 2017 - 2030



6. Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Technology

6.1 Overview

6.2 Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Revenue Share, by Technology 2022 & 2030 (%)

6.3 Cleavable Linker

6.4 Non-cleavable Linker



7. Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Application

7.1 Overview

7.2 Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Revenue Share, by Application 2022 & 2030 (%)

7.3 Blood Cancer

7.4 Breast Cancer

7.5 Ovarian Cancer

7.6 Urothelial Cancer

7.7 Others



8. Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Revenue and Forecast to 2030 - by Distribution Channel

8.1 Overview

8.2 Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market Revenue Share, by Distribution Channel 2022 & 2030 (%)

8.3 Hospital Pharmacies

8.4 Retail Pharmacies

8.5 Online Pharmacies



9. Middle East & Africa Antibody Drug Conjugates Market - Country Analysis



10. Antibody Drug Conjugates Market-Industry Landscape

10.1 Overview

10.2 Organic Growth Strategies

10.3 Inorganic Growth Strategies

10.4 Companies' Manufacturing Capacities and Capabilities



11. Company Profiles

Pfizer Inc

Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd

GSK Plc

Gilead Sciences Inc

AstraZeneca Plc

Astellas Pharma Inc

