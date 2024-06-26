Global Antimicrobial Materials Market Research 2024-2030: Promoting Cross-industry Collaboration, Adapting to Current Industry Dynamics, Fueling Innovation in Sustainable Antimicrobial Solutions

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Antimicrobial Materials" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The antimicrobial materials industry has been witnessing significant growth, driven by a pandemic-induced increase in concerns about hygiene and cleanliness. The publisher expects the antimicrobial materials industry to have a CAGR of 16.0% between 2023 and 2030.
A competitive upswing is anticipated in this space, prompting companies to fuel their innovation pipeline. This study examines the use of antimicrobial materials across different industries and analyzes how transformative Megatrends and changing consumer preferences will impact the demand for specific antimicrobial materials.
The study segments the antimicrobial materials industry based on 4 key applications: plastics, coatings, textiles & fabrics, and ceramics. It also covers food packaging, medical devices, consumer goods & electronics, and film in the plastics segment. The study gauges the market relevance of antimicrobial technology in these end-user sectors and estimates its potential for adoption across these segments.
The study identifies the factors driving and restraining the industry and highlights the growth opportunities emerging from the changes in this space for stakeholders across the value chain to leverage. The base year is 2023, and the forecast period is from 2024 to 2030.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Promoting Cross-industry Collaboration
- Adapting to Current Industry Dynamics
- Fueling Innovation in Sustainable Antimicrobial Solutions
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Antimicrobial Materials Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Elements
- Feature Analysis
- Growth Potential
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Market Definition
- Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Value Chain Analysis
- Total TAM Forecast
- TAM Forecast by Industry Vertical or Application
- TAM Forecast Analysis
- Price Growth Analysis
- Competitive Environment
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Antimicrobial Plastics
- Antimicrobial Materials for Plastics
- Antimicrobial Plastics: Growth Metrics
- Antimicrobial Plastics: TAM and Volume Forecast
Antimicrobial Food Packaging
- Antimicrobial Food Packaging: Market Penetration and Market Potential
- Antimicrobial Food Packaging: Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Antimicrobial Food Packaging: Growth Driver Analysis
- Antimicrobial Food Packaging: Growth Restraint Analysis
- Antimicrobial Food Packaging: Growth Environment
- Antimicrobial Food Packaging: Strategies in Action
Antimicrobial Medical Plastics
- Antimicrobial Medical Plastics: Market Penetration and Market Potential
- Antimicrobial Medical Plastics: Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Antimicrobial Medical Plastics: Growth Driver and Restraint Analysis
- Antimicrobial Medical Plastics: Growth Environment
- Antimicrobial Medical Plastics: Strategies in Action
Antimicrobial Consumer Goods & Electronics
- Antimicrobial Consumer Goods & Electronics: Market Penetration and Market Potential
- Antimicrobial Consumer Goods & Electronics: Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Antimicrobial Consumer Goods & Electronics: Growth Driver and Restraint Analysis
- Antimicrobial Consumer Goods & Electronics: Strategies in Action
Antimicrobial Film
- Antimicrobial Film: Market Potential
- Antimicrobial Film: Strategies in Action
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Antimicrobial Coatings
- Antimicrobial Coatings: Segment Overview
- Antimicrobial Coatings: Growth Metrics
- Antimicrobial Coatings: TAM and Volume Forecast
- Antimicrobial Coatings: Market Penetration and Market Potential
- Antimicrobial Coatings: Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Antimicrobial Coatings: Growth Driver and Restraint Analysis
- Antimicrobial Coatings: Strategies in Action
- Antimicrobial Coatings: Adoption by End-use Industry
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Antimicrobial Textiles & Fabrics
- Antimicrobial Textiles & Fabrics: Segment Overview
- Antimicrobial Materials for Textiles & Fabrics
- Antimicrobial Textiles & Fabrics: Growth Metrics
- Antimicrobial Textiles & Fabrics: TAM and Volume Forecast
- Antimicrobial Textiles & Fabrics: Market Penetration and Market Potential
- Antimicrobial Textiles & Fabrics: Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Antimicrobial Textiles & Fabrics: Growth Driver and Restraint Analysis
- Antimicrobial Textiles & Fabrics: Strategies in Action
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Antimicrobial Ceramics
- Antimicrobial Ceramics: Segment Overview
- Antimicrobial Ceramics: Growth Metrics
- Antimicrobial Ceramics: TAM and Volume Forecast
- Antimicrobial Ceramics: Market Penetration and Market Potential
- Antimicrobial Ceramics: Growth Drivers and Restraints
- Antimicrobial Ceramics: Growth Driver and Restraint Analysis
- Antimicrobial Ceramics: Strategies in Action
