HUTCHMED to Announce 2024 Half-Year Financial Results

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM: HCM; SEHK:13) will be announcing its interim results for the six months ended June 30, 2024 on Wednesday, July 31, 2024 at 7:00 am Eastern Daylight Time (EDT) / 12:00 noon British Summer Time (BST) / 7:00 pm Hong Kong Time (HKT).



Analysts and investors are invited to join a conference call and audio webcast presentation with Q&A, conducted by HUTCHMED management.

The English conference call and audio webcast will be held on Wednesday, July 31, 2024, at 8:00 am EDT (1:00 pm BST / 8:00 pm HKT). The Chinese (Putonghua) webcast will be held at 8:30 am HKT / 1:30 am BST on Thursday, August 1, 2024 (8:30 pm EDT on Wednesday, July 31, 2024). Both webcasts will be available live via the company website at www.hutch-med.com/event/. The presentation will be available for downloading before the conference call begins. Details of the conference call dial-in will be provided in the financial results announcement and on the company website. A replay will also be available on the website shortly after the event.

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases.

