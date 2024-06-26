US and European Acute Care Hospital Workflow Digital Platforms and Solutions Markets 2024-2028: Integration of Clinical and Operational Solutions to Improve Patient and Provider Experience

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in US and European Hospital Workflow Digital Platforms and Solutions in Acute Care, Forecast to 2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The COVID-19 pandemic exposed cracks in healthcare's clinical, financial, and operational processes. Efficiency has become a major focus as hospital systems strive to stitch healthcare networks together. From simple technological or software solutions to complex AI-driven predictive algorithms, healthcare institutions aim to improve automation and technological capabilities to cater to changing industry dynamics and boost their bottom line.
Automation and technology adoption has traditionally centered on financial workflows; however, with the growing strain on clinical and administrative resources, the focus is shifting toward enhancing clinical and operational processes. Clinical efficiency solutions are complex and require regulatory approvals and clinical acceptance. Operational efficiency solutions present an exciting opportunity for vendors across the healthcare ecosystem to streamline patient flow and improve the administrative workload of medical staff.
In an acute care environment, efficient clinical and operational workflows and processes are critical to deliver the right care to the right patient at the right time and location. Clinical efficiency stresses building a more patient- and provider-centric environment by capitalizing on virtual care, digital documentation technology, bedside patient engagement devices, and modules to create a connected care experience. Operational workflows touch on 3 core elements of healthcare facilities: patient flow and collaboration, workforce management, and material utilization. These segments prioritize continuity of care, efficient resource utilization (human and assets), and staff experience.
The hospital workflow digital platform solutions industry comprises software and platforms that improve acute care facilities' clinical and operational efficiency. The analysis encompasses the United States and Europe and shares insights about evolving business models, available opportunities, and the impact of generative AI on improving the end-user experience.
In addition to discussing the main trends impacting the clinical and operational workflows, the analysis includes demographics, technological advances, changing customer and industry requirements post-COVID-19, growth drivers and barriers, and significant growth opportunities across 4 segments: bedside care, patient flow and collaboration, workforce management, and material utilization. The analysis highlights the profiles of leading vendors and/or new entrants contributing to industry expansion.
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Multi-modal Asset Trackers
- Integrated Platforms for Predictive Insights
- Generative AI-based Applications
- Expand the Use of Edge Devices
- Operational Decision Support System (ODSS)
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- EQUUM Medical
- Vizabli
- Augmedix
- Helseboka
- Etiometry
- Hypercare Inc.
- CaseCTRL
- QGenda
- Symplr
- ArbiMed
- CenTrak
