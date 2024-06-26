Global Shared Mobility Predictions and Outlook 2024: Partnerships, Business Model Diversification, and New Technologies - 800+ Start-ups Disrupting the Value Chain

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Shared Mobility Predictions and Outlook, 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report looks at some of the key growth opportunities in 2023 and key trends that will drive the industry in 2024. The research includes a deep dive into 9 mobility segments: traditional carsharing, peer-to-peer (P2P) carsharing, corporate carsharing, bikesharing, kick scooter sharing, ridehailing, demand responsive transit (DRT), MaaS, and autonomous shared mobility. In addition, the analysis covers top growth opportunities and trends driving eight global regions.
Globally, evolving work environments and shifting industry structures have changed consumer preferences in urban mobility. Cities have become more proactive about rethinking their transportation networks to make them more flexible and sustainable. Innovative solutions are necessary to meet citizens' needs, ensure integrated and efficient transportation systems, and comply with global environmental goals.
Sustainable mobility can help mitigate the challenges of rapid urbanization and increased congestion. Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) consolidates various transport modes from different providers into a single app that handles all travel matters (e.g., travel planning and payments).
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Regulations Promoting Sustainable Mobility
- Partnerships, Business Model Diversification, and New Technologies
- Integrated and Autonomous Technological Capabilities
Key Topics Covered:
Analysis Highlights
- Analysis Highlights - A Recap of 2023
- Top 10 Predictions for 2024
- Snapshot of Notable Regulations and Mandates
- Notable Fundings Raised in 2023 and Q1 2024
- Notable Mergers Acquisitions (M&As) in 2023
- Shut Down and Scaling Back of Operators in 2023
- Challenges to Overcome
- Shared Mobility Ecosystem - 800+ Start-ups Disrupting the Value Chain
Transformation in Global Shared Mobility
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative 8T
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Shared Mobility Industry
2024 Global Economic Outlook
- Top 10 Trends for 2024
- Top 10 Growth Opportunities
- Global GDP Growth - Mild Global Growth Slowdown from 3.0% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 as Key Economies Lose Growth Momentum
- Inflation and Interest Rates - Headline Inflation to Continue to Decline; H2 2024 Shift toward Rate Cuts for Advanced Economies
- Currency Trajectory - Dollar to Remain Strong in H1 2024; Emerging Market Currencies to Get Boost from Q3 2024 Onwards
- Labor Market - Moderate Unemployment Uptick; Positive Expectations over Market Sentiment to Support Labor Hoarding
- Oil Markets - Q1 OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts; Non-OPEC Production to Rise
- Critical Minerals Supplies - Need for Economic Resiliency to Bolster Cross-border and Cross-industry Partnerships
- North America - Economic Slowdown Amidst Discretionary Spending Pullback and Elevated Interest Rates
- Western Europe - Moderate Growth Pick-up as Inflation Headwinds Ease Gradually; Rebuilding Fiscal Buffers to Take Precedence
- Middle East - Non-oil Growth Driven by Economic Diversification to Limit Pullback Caused by a Slowdown in Global Oil Markets
- Asia - Emerging Economies to Drive Growth Momentum; Fiscal Measures to Support Chinese Economic Recovery
Research Scope and Segmentation
- Research Scope
- Research Scope by Segment
- Segmentation and Definitions
Predictions of Top Trends in 2024
- Top Trends Driving Global Shared Mobility Industry in 2024
- Profitability - Show Results or Begone
- Technology to Accelerate Drive toward Profitability
- Legislative Changes to Drive Growth for Corporate Mobility
- Electrification - A Boon for Bikes and Bane for Cars
- Micromobility Sharing Goes Mainstream
- Digital Transformation for Cities to Manage Multimodal Mobility
- Regulatory Movements to Support the Shared Autonomous Mobility Industry
- Impact Analysis of Trends by Region
Market Measurement Analysis
- Shared Mobility GMV by Segment
- Shared Mobility Fleet Size by Region
- Shared Mobility GMV by Region
- Regional Shared Mobility, 2023 and 2024
Shared Mobility Regional Analysis
- Regional Analysis, North America - 2023 2024
- Regional Analysis, Europe - 2023 2024
- Regional Analysis, China - 2023 2024
- Regional Analysis, India - 2023 2024
- Regional Analysis, ANZ - 2023 2024
- Regional Analysis, South Korea - 2023 2024
- Regional Analysis, LATAM - 2023 2024
- Regional Analysis, Middle East - 2023 2024
Shared Mobility Industry Analysis
- Traditional Carsharing - Snapshot
- Traditional Carsharing - Companies to Watch
- P2P Carsharing - Snapshot
- P2P Carsharing - Companies to Watch
- Corporate Carsharing - Snapshot
- Corporate Carsharing - Companies to Watch
- Kick Scooter Sharing - Snapshot
- Kick Scooter Sharing - Companies to Watch
- Bikesharing - Snapshot
- Bikesharing - Companies to Watch
- Ridehailing - Snapshot
- Ridehailing - Companies to Watch
- Demand Responsive Transit - Snapshot
- Demand Responsive Transit - Companies to Watch
- Mobility-as-a-Service - Snapshot
- Mobility-as-a-Service - Companies to Watch
- Autonomous Shared Mobility - Snapshot
- Autonomous Shuttles - Companies to Watch
- Robotaxis - Companies to Watch
Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7461xw
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.