Global Shared Mobility Predictions and Outlook 2024: Partnerships, Business Model Diversification, and New Technologies - 800+ Start-ups Disrupting the Value Chain

The report looks at some of the key growth opportunities in 2023 and key trends that will drive the industry in 2024. The research includes a deep dive into 9 mobility segments: traditional carsharing, peer-to-peer (P2P) carsharing, corporate carsharing, bikesharing, kick scooter sharing, ridehailing, demand responsive transit (DRT), MaaS, and autonomous shared mobility. In addition, the analysis covers top growth opportunities and trends driving eight global regions.



Globally, evolving work environments and shifting industry structures have changed consumer preferences in urban mobility. Cities have become more proactive about rethinking their transportation networks to make them more flexible and sustainable. Innovative solutions are necessary to meet citizens' needs, ensure integrated and efficient transportation systems, and comply with global environmental goals.

Sustainable mobility can help mitigate the challenges of rapid urbanization and increased congestion. Mobility-as-a-service (MaaS) consolidates various transport modes from different providers into a single app that handles all travel matters (e.g., travel planning and payments).

Growth Opportunity Universe

Regulations Promoting Sustainable Mobility

Partnerships, Business Model Diversification, and New Technologies

Integrated and Autonomous Technological Capabilities

Key Topics Covered:



Analysis Highlights

Analysis Highlights - A Recap of 2023

Top 10 Predictions for 2024

Snapshot of Notable Regulations and Mandates

Notable Fundings Raised in 2023 and Q1 2024

Notable Mergers Acquisitions (M&As) in 2023

Shut Down and Scaling Back of Operators in 2023

Challenges to Overcome

Shared Mobility Ecosystem - 800+ Start-ups Disrupting the Value Chain

Transformation in Global Shared Mobility

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative 8T

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Global Shared Mobility Industry

2024 Global Economic Outlook

Top 10 Trends for 2024

Top 10 Growth Opportunities

Global GDP Growth - Mild Global Growth Slowdown from 3.0% in 2023 to 2.6% in 2024 as Key Economies Lose Growth Momentum

Inflation and Interest Rates - Headline Inflation to Continue to Decline; H2 2024 Shift toward Rate Cuts for Advanced Economies

Currency Trajectory - Dollar to Remain Strong in H1 2024; Emerging Market Currencies to Get Boost from Q3 2024 Onwards

Labor Market - Moderate Unemployment Uptick; Positive Expectations over Market Sentiment to Support Labor Hoarding

Oil Markets - Q1 OPEC+ Oil Production Cuts; Non-OPEC Production to Rise

Critical Minerals Supplies - Need for Economic Resiliency to Bolster Cross-border and Cross-industry Partnerships

North America - Economic Slowdown Amidst Discretionary Spending Pullback and Elevated Interest Rates

Western Europe - Moderate Growth Pick-up as Inflation Headwinds Ease Gradually; Rebuilding Fiscal Buffers to Take Precedence

Middle East - Non-oil Growth Driven by Economic Diversification to Limit Pullback Caused by a Slowdown in Global Oil Markets

Asia - Emerging Economies to Drive Growth Momentum; Fiscal Measures to Support Chinese Economic Recovery

Research Scope and Segmentation

Research Scope

Research Scope by Segment

Segmentation and Definitions

Predictions of Top Trends in 2024

Top Trends Driving Global Shared Mobility Industry in 2024

Profitability - Show Results or Begone

Technology to Accelerate Drive toward Profitability

Legislative Changes to Drive Growth for Corporate Mobility

Electrification - A Boon for Bikes and Bane for Cars

Micromobility Sharing Goes Mainstream

Digital Transformation for Cities to Manage Multimodal Mobility

Regulatory Movements to Support the Shared Autonomous Mobility Industry

Impact Analysis of Trends by Region

Market Measurement Analysis

Shared Mobility GMV by Segment

Shared Mobility Fleet Size by Region

Shared Mobility GMV by Region

Regional Shared Mobility, 2023 and 2024

Shared Mobility Regional Analysis

Regional Analysis, North America - 2023 2024

Regional Analysis, Europe - 2023 2024

Regional Analysis, China - 2023 2024

Regional Analysis, India - 2023 2024

Regional Analysis, ANZ - 2023 2024

Regional Analysis, South Korea - 2023 2024

Regional Analysis, LATAM - 2023 2024

Regional Analysis, Middle East - 2023 2024

Shared Mobility Industry Analysis

Traditional Carsharing - Snapshot

Traditional Carsharing - Companies to Watch

P2P Carsharing - Snapshot

P2P Carsharing - Companies to Watch

Corporate Carsharing - Snapshot

Corporate Carsharing - Companies to Watch

Kick Scooter Sharing - Snapshot

Kick Scooter Sharing - Companies to Watch

Bikesharing - Snapshot

Bikesharing - Companies to Watch

Ridehailing - Snapshot

Ridehailing - Companies to Watch

Demand Responsive Transit - Snapshot

Demand Responsive Transit - Companies to Watch

Mobility-as-a-Service - Snapshot

Mobility-as-a-Service - Companies to Watch

Autonomous Shared Mobility - Snapshot

Autonomous Shuttles - Companies to Watch

Robotaxis - Companies to Watch

Appendix

