North America and Europe Passenger Vehicle High-definition Maps Industry Research 2024-2030: Opportunities in Increased L2+ and L3 Vehicle Adoption, Data Monetization, and Geographic Expansion

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Passenger Vehicle High-definition Maps, 2024 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This study provides an overview of the HD mapping solutions that select map providers offer and that OEMs have adopted in North America and Europe.
The increase in demand for safety and convenience features has boosted the development and adoption of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving (AD) features in passenger vehicles. Original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) seek to implement level 2 and above features in their mass-market vehicles to gain a competitive advantage.
In that context, high-definition (HD) maps provide detailed and more accurate information about the road and the vehicle's surroundings, enabling enhanced safety and convenience for drivers. By leveraging cutting-edge technology, HD maps become real-time or live maps that have high update frequency and capture dynamic data through a multi-source approach. Collaborations between value chain partners, such as OEMs, HD map providers, and regulatory bodies, will ensure standardized integration and deployment, thus, promoting industry expansion and growth opportunities.
KEY ISSUES ADDRESSED
- How has the passenger vehicle HD maps industry evolved over the years?
- How are HD maps developed and what are their deployment strategies?
- What is the market potential of HD mapping solutions in NA and Europe?
- Who are the HD maps industry's major players, and what are their business strategies and value propositions?
- What are the growth opportunities for HD map providers in 2024 and what strategies must they adopt?
Growth Opportunity Universe
- Increased L2+ and L3 Vehicle Adoption
- Data Monetization
- Geographic Expansion
Key Topics Covered:
Transformation in Passenger Vehicle High-definition Maps
- Why Is It Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Passenger Vehicle High-definition Maps Industry
Ecosystem
- Scope of Analysis
- Segmentation
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
Ecosystem
- Types of Maps
- Map Feature Comparison
- HD Map Data Sources
- HD Map Development Architecture
- HD Map Layers for ADAS and AD
- HD Map Layer Data and Use Cases
- Challenges and Solutions in HD Map Development and Deployment
- Data and Map Layers' Sample Use Cases
- Features and Benefits of HD Maps Capturing Road Data
- HD Maps' Deployment Strategies
- ADAS and HD Maps by Autonomy Level
Ecosystem: HD Maps Companies
- Competitive Benchmarking
- Mobileye
- TomTom
- HERE
- OEM announcements
Ecosystem: HD Maps Business Overview
- Pricing Strategies and Business Models
- Potential Use Cases for HD Map Data beyond ADAS/AD
- HD Map Buying and Building: OEM Strategies
Ecosystem: HD Maps Trends
- Crowdsourcing Data
- Lightweight Maps for Urban Driving
Growth Generator
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Restraints
- Forecast Considerations
- Unit Shipment Forecast: Total
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Generator: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Unit Shipment Forecast by Region
- Forecast Analysis
The Last word
Best Practices Recognition
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- Mobileye
- TomTom
- HERE
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/r9gn9y
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.