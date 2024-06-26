Global Workforce Identity and Access Management Analysis 2024: Opportunities in Device Management Integration, Passwordless Authentication, Threat Detection and Response Identity

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Workforce Identity and Access Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report's geographic coverage is global. The study period is 2022-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2023-2028 as the forecast period.

The publisher defines workforce identity and access management (IAM) as a framework that controls and manages employee identities and access as well as policies across IT infrastructures to protect enterprises from unauthorized and potentially harmful security breaches. IAM solutions include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management (provisioning, deprovisioning), password management, and compliance management.



In a business environment where cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises, constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats, and the lack of resources accentuate the challenges. IAM is no different as enterprise struggle to maintain a robust security profile given high complexity, siloes, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among different systems. Devices and non-human identities have proliferated in the IAM ecosystem, increasing complexity.



Chief information security officers (CISOs) must be aware of the latest threats and next-generation solutions and technology to maintain a robust workforce IAM and orchestrate a strong IAM policy and strategy that aligns seamlessly with the rising complexity of IAM. The insights for CISOs section in the report covers the trends among end users.



The growing demand for IAM consolidation and simplification drives some opportunities in the workforce IAM industry. Other opportunities have emerged as advanced technologies enhance outcomes. Vendors can capitalize on them by augmenting their solutions with new business models and capabilities and educating clients about best practices to improve outcomes. Non-human identities, platforms, innovative authentication techniques, and additional capabilities such as identity threat detection and response and IAM resilience and recovery will soon become a robust IAM system.



The publisher's analysis indicates that enterprises are gradually realizing that IAM solution deployment is not a one-time exercise. To fight new threats and meet new regulations, vendors will continue to utilize new technologies to innovate across the identity security stack to improve outcomes. The approach to workforce IAM solutions must embrace both security and user experience so that the workforce is an ally in identity security and not a liability.

Insights for CISOs

The 2023 Voice of the Enterprise Security Customer Survey

Cybersecurity Budget Allocation for Identity Security

Importance of Identity Security

IAM Adoption Trends

Insights for CISOs

Important Considerations

Growth Opportunity Universe

Integrate Device Management

Unify the Identity Stack

Passwordless Authentication

Identity Threat Detection and Response

Key Topics Covered:



Strategic Imperatives

Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?

The Strategic Imperative

The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Workforce Identity and Access Management Industry

Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine

Growth Opportunity Analysis

Scope of Analysis

Scope of Analysis: Industry Components

Terms and Abbreviations

Funding Initiatives

Mergers and Acquisitions

Breach Incidents

Trend 1: Zero Trust and Workforce IAM

Trend 2: Converged Identity Platforms

Trend 3: Non-human Identities

Influence on Broader/Adjacent Segments

Technology Trends

Segmentation

Growth Metrics

Growth Drivers

Growth Driver Analysis

Growth Restraints

Growth Restraint Analysis

Forecast Assumptions

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Region

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Revenue Forecast Analysis

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region

Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical

Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis

Competitive Environment

Key Competitors

Revenue Share

Revenue Share Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East and Africa

Growth Metrics

Revenue Forecast

Revenue Forecast by Business Size

Revenue Forecast by Vertical

Forecast Analysis

