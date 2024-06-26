Global Workforce Identity and Access Management Analysis 2024: Opportunities in Device Management Integration, Passwordless Authentication, Threat Detection and Response Identity

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Growth Opportunities in Global Workforce Identity and Access Management" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report's geographic coverage is global. The study period is 2022-2028, with 2023 as the base year and 2023-2028 as the forecast period.
The publisher defines workforce identity and access management (IAM) as a framework that controls and manages employee identities and access as well as policies across IT infrastructures to protect enterprises from unauthorized and potentially harmful security breaches. IAM solutions include single sign-on, multi-factor authentication, lifecycle management (provisioning, deprovisioning), password management, and compliance management.
In a business environment where cybersecurity continues to be one of the highest priorities for all enterprises, constant changes in regulations, rules, new threats, and the lack of resources accentuate the challenges. IAM is no different as enterprise struggle to maintain a robust security profile given high complexity, siloes, multiple stakeholders, and lack of compatibility among different systems. Devices and non-human identities have proliferated in the IAM ecosystem, increasing complexity.
Chief information security officers (CISOs) must be aware of the latest threats and next-generation solutions and technology to maintain a robust workforce IAM and orchestrate a strong IAM policy and strategy that aligns seamlessly with the rising complexity of IAM. The insights for CISOs section in the report covers the trends among end users.
The growing demand for IAM consolidation and simplification drives some opportunities in the workforce IAM industry. Other opportunities have emerged as advanced technologies enhance outcomes. Vendors can capitalize on them by augmenting their solutions with new business models and capabilities and educating clients about best practices to improve outcomes. Non-human identities, platforms, innovative authentication techniques, and additional capabilities such as identity threat detection and response and IAM resilience and recovery will soon become a robust IAM system.
The publisher's analysis indicates that enterprises are gradually realizing that IAM solution deployment is not a one-time exercise. To fight new threats and meet new regulations, vendors will continue to utilize new technologies to innovate across the identity security stack to improve outcomes. The approach to workforce IAM solutions must embrace both security and user experience so that the workforce is an ally in identity security and not a liability.
Key Topics Covered:
Strategic Imperatives
- Why is it Increasingly Difficult to Grow?
- The Strategic Imperative
- The Impact of the Top 3 Strategic Imperatives on the Workforce Identity and Access Management Industry
- Growth Opportunities Fuel the Growth Pipeline Engine
Growth Opportunity Analysis
- Scope of Analysis
- Scope of Analysis: Industry Components
- Terms and Abbreviations
- Funding Initiatives
- Mergers and Acquisitions
- Breach Incidents
- Trend 1: Zero Trust and Workforce IAM
- Trend 2: Converged Identity Platforms
- Trend 3: Non-human Identities
- Influence on Broader/Adjacent Segments
- Technology Trends
- Segmentation
- Growth Metrics
- Growth Drivers
- Growth Driver Analysis
- Growth Restraints
- Growth Restraint Analysis
- Forecast Assumptions
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Region
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Revenue Forecast Analysis
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Region
- Revenue Forecast Analysis by Vertical
- Pricing Trends and Forecast Analysis
- Competitive Environment
- Key Competitors
- Revenue Share
- Revenue Share Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: North America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Europe
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Asia-Pacific
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Latin America
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
Growth Opportunity Analysis: Middle East and Africa
- Growth Metrics
- Revenue Forecast
- Revenue Forecast by Business Size
- Revenue Forecast by Vertical
- Forecast Analysis
