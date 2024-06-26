Global Cutting Tools End-User Analysis by Country 2023-2029

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Cutting Tools Volume Three: End-User Analysis by Country" report from Dedalus Consulting has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report analyzes the global market for cutting tools by country focusing on end-user consumption ($mm), product type, indexable vs. solid trends, tool grade. Presented in twenty-one (21) sections by country and region, quantitative data and qualitative analyses examine each breakdown and provide a detailed look at the end-user trends and factors affecting demand geographically. Also included with an order is Volume One: Global Cutting Tools Industry Overview.
Quantitative and qualitative analyses are presented for the years 2023 through 2029, and the report has been completely revised and updated to present up-to-date trends and forecasts covering the next five years.
Global markets are broken down by consumption ($mm) by country, end-user industry, tool type, application, workpiece material, grade, distribution channels, and competitor.
Scope of Coverage
The following categories present how the data was developed, organized and is presented. Breaking the data into specific categories is essential to analyze and draw meaningful insights. The breakdowns are designed to highlight key patterns and trends in the data, as well as to facilitate comparisons between different groups or segments.
Research Objectives
- To provide clients with the tools they need to accurately assess their market opportunities and potential;
- To determine the size of the total market opportunity by cutting tool product types, end-user industry, workpiece materials, and grade by country;
- To forecast future growth in each product by geographic and end-use market; and
- To assess the competitive environment within the market including supplier sales, market share, and producer profiles.
Product Types and Subtypes Covered
Milling Tools
- End/Face Mills
- Slot/Slit Mills
- Plunge Mills
- Contour Mills
- Profiling
- Threading
- Micromachining
- Helical
- Other/Specialty
Turning Tools
- ISO Turning
- Parting/Grooving
- Threading
- Profiling
- Micromachining
- Other
Drilling Tools
- Standard Depth Drilling
- Deep Hole Drilling
- Threading
- Micromachining
- Interchangeable Tip
- Other
Other Cutting Tools
- Dies
- Taps
- Burrs
- Reamers
- Other/Specialty
Tool Form
- Indexable Inserts
- Solid Cutting Tools
Cutting Tool Grades
- Cemented (Tungsten) Carbides
- High-Speed Steel (HSS)
- Ceramics
- Cermets
- cBN/PcBN
- Diamond
Workpiece Materials
- Cast Irons (K)
- Carbon Steels (P)
- Stainless Steels (M)
- High-Temperature/Super Alloys (S)
- Hardened Materials (H)
- Non-Ferrous Metals (N)
- Composites
- Other
Geographic Coverage
- Brazil
- China
- CIS
- France
- Germany
- India
- Italy
- Japan
- Korea (South)
- Russia
- Spain
- Switzerland
- Taiwan
- United Kingdom
- United States
- Other Asia/Pacific
- Other EU
- Other Europe
- Other Latin America
- Other NAFTA
- Rest of World
End-User Industries
- Aerospace
- Automation & Machinery
- Automotive
- Chemical Processing
- Communications
- Construction
- Consumer
- Defense/Military
- Die & Mold
- Electronics
- Energy/Power Generation (e.g., renewables, nuclear)
- Food, Beverage & Agriculture
- Home Appliances
- Infrastructure
- Job Shops
- Machining General
- Medical/Research
- Oil, Gas & Mining
- Paper & Pulp Industry
- Textile Manufacturing
- Transportation (e.g., railroads, shipbuilding)
- Other
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rtn2kf
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.