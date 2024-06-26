Global Fixed Asset Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis by Component (Hardware, Software), Asset Type, Application, and Region; 2024-2030

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Fixed Asset Management Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Component (Hardware, Software), Asset Type, Application, Region, and Segment Forecasts, 2024-2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global fixed asset management market is anticipated to reach USD 1.37 trillion by 2030 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 28.3% from 2024 to 2030. The market is experiencing substantial growth, partly driven by the increasing recognition of the risks associated with aging infrastructure. As infrastructure ages, it becomes more prone to deterioration, leading to higher maintenance costs, operational inefficiencies, and even safety hazards. Organizations across various sectors, including transportation, utilities, and manufacturing, increasingly use advanced asset management solutions to mitigate these risks.



Moreover, governments and private entities across the globe are allocating substantial funds toward modernizing and expanding their infrastructure networks, from transportation systems to utilities and telecommunications. Such investments highlight the importance of adopting healthy asset management strategies to ensure the longevity, reliability, and performance of these critical assets. For instance, in November 2021, the U.S. government passed the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law and the Inflation Reduction Act aimed at developing the country's infrastructure. These two bills aim to provide an infrastructure investment of over USD 1.2 trillion between 2021 and 2030, which would be utilized in modernizing the country's infrastructure and completing repairs to many significant projects. Consequently, the demand for advanced asset management technologies and services continues to surge, providing lucrative opportunities for players in the fixed asset management market to innovate and meet the evolving needs of infrastructure stakeholders.



The market is experiencing a significant growth trajectory, fueled mainly by rapid digitalization and the advent of transformative technologies. As businesses across industries undergo digital transformation, there is a growing need to manage and optimize their fixed assets efficiently. This includes machinery, equipment, property, and infrastructure. The growing integration of advanced technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT), Artificial Intelligence (AI), and blockchain is enabling companies to monitor, track, and maintain their assets in real time, leading to improved operational efficiency and cost savings.



One of the key growth opportunities in the global market lies in the vast amount of data generated by connected assets. IoT-enabled sensors collect data regarding asset performance, usage patterns, and maintenance needs. By harnessing this data through analytics and AI-driven predictive maintenance algorithms, businesses can proactively identify potential issues, schedule maintenance activities more efficiently, and extend the lifespan of their assets. This predictive approach minimizes downtime, reduces the risk of unexpected breakdowns, and enhances overall asset reliability, translating into tangible bottom-line benefits for organizations.



Fixed Asset Management Market Report Highlights

Based on component, the software segment is expected to register at the fastest CAGR of 29.8% over the forecast period, propelled by factors such as the widespread digitization of industries, stringent regulatory compliance requirements, and a growing emphasis on asset optimization and cost reduction

Based on asset type, the manufacturing assets segment is expected to register at the fastest CAGR of 30.2% during the forecast period. The rapid pace of technological innovation in manufacturing, including the adoption of additive manufacturing (3D printing), robotics, and automation, presents significant opportunities for the asset management market

Based on application, the healthcare asset management segment is expected to register at the fastest CAGR of 32% during the forecast period. With advancements in medical technology, healthcare organizations are continually investing in sophisticated equipment and infrastructure to enhance diagnostic capabilities and treatment outcomes. As these assets' value rises, robust asset tracking and management solutions become imperative to prevent loss, theft, or misuse. The growing trend of asset digitization and integration with IoT technologies is another significant driver of market growth in healthcare asset management

The Asia-Pacific market is expected to witness at the fastest CAGR over the forecast period as the region is witnessing unprecedented levels of infrastructure investment across various sectors, including transportation, energy, utilities, and telecommunications. Governments in countries such as China, India, and Southeast Asian nations are spearheading ambitious infrastructure projects to support economic growth and address urbanization challenges

