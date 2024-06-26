5 Ways Skills Assessments Can Supercharge Your Cyber Team Training

Cary, NC, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 87% of companies believe they have a significant skills gap, and 4 out of 5 companies say they are using skills assessments in some form – either to close those gaps or hire more skilled employees. However, with numerous studies showing it is drastically more cost-effective to reskill current employees than hire new ones, leaders are looking more and more to train existing employees. Cybersecurity skills assessments are a powerful tool to pinpoint where gaps exist and how to close them. Understanding the specific needs of a team and focusing on those areas enables managers to maximize the efficiency of training while also maximizing the dollars invested. INE Security , a leading global cybersecurity training and certification provider, is identifying five strategies for utilizing skills assessments to supercharge your team’s overall cybersecurity training program.

1. Incorporate Real-World Scenarios

One of the most effective ways to assess the practical skills of cybersecurity professionals is through simulations that mirror real-world challenges. By integrating scenarios that replicate actual cyber threats, such as phishing attempts, ransomware attacks, or advanced persistent threats (APTs), trainers can provide a hands-on learning experience that tests a trainee’s ability to respond under pressure. “Through market research and data-driven testing, we have determined that tools like cyber ranges or simulation platforms are highly effective as assessment tools,” stated Dara Warn, CEO of INE Security. “Real-world scenarios allow learners to creatively engage safely, effectively, and quickly, providing an authentic assessment of their readiness to face real-world cyber threats.”

2. Emphasize the Value of Professional Certifications

For advanced learners, incorporating certifications into the overall training process can provide valuable insights into their capabilities to protect an organization while also encouraging high engagement. Professional certifications like those offered by INE Security (including the eJPT , eWPTX , eCTHP , and more) challenge learners to solve real-world challenges in a sandboxed environment. This not only tests their technical skills but also their ability to anticipate and counteract real-time threats.

3. Employ Continuous and Integrated Assessment

Rather than relying solely on periodic tests, embedding continuous assessment mechanisms throughout the training program can provide ongoing insights into a trainee's development and save valuable time by focusing on right right skills. This can include regular quizzes, short tests after each module, or ongoing projects that culminate in a final assessment. INE Security’s assessment tool Skill Sonar includes options for managers to assign playlists based on employee skill sets, enabling faster time to competency for employees working to upskill. That, in turn, frees up valuable financial resources to allocate to other areas. Continuous assessment helps keep the trainees engaged and allows instructors to adjust the pace and content of the training according to the learners’ progress.

4. Leverage Peer Review and Collaboration

Incorporating peer review within the training process can be a powerful tool for enhancement and learning. By reviewing each other’s work, trainees learn to critique cybersecurity strategies effectively and gain insights from their peers’ approaches and reasoning. This method encourages a deeper understanding of the subject matter and fosters a collaborative learning environment. Additionally, group-based assessments or team challenges can simulate workplace dynamics, emphasizing the importance of teamwork in cybersecurity.

5. Integrate AI and Machine Learning Tools

Advancements in artificial intelligence (AI) and machine learning (ML) can revolutionize how skills assessments are conducted in cybersecurity training. AI-driven analytics can provide detailed insights into training effectiveness and learner performance, identifying patterns that might not be visible to human assessors. For example, AI can analyze the speed and accuracy of responses to identify areas where a trainee may need more focus or different types of engagement, thus allowing for more tailored training interventions.

Conclusion

Doubling down on skills assessments within cybersecurity training programs is crucial for preparing a proficient cybersecurity workforce capable of defending against and responding to cyber threats. It is also a valuable time and money-saving initiative, as managers are able to pinpoint specific needs and focus on those instead of following a static pathway. By implementing real-world scenarios, employing adaptive testing, integrating continuous assessment, leveraging peer review, utilizing AI and machine tools, and emphasizing ethical hacking, organizations can significantly enhance the effectiveness of their cybersecurity training initiatives. These strategies not only help in accurately measuring and developing the necessary skills but also ensure that cybersecurity professionals are well-equipped to tackle the challenges of tomorrow.

