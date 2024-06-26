Introducing myHome: Home internet and entertainment made simple

Home internet with price guarantees. The best entertainment and connected home perks. All in one place. With unbeatable savings.

NEW YORK, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The world of home internet and entertainment has become very complicated. Today, Verizon is launching myHome to make it easy for customers to choose, and save. With myHome, customers get the choice, flexibility and value they deserve – with savings on entertainment they love. myHome is the only one-stop-shop for home internet, live TV, entertainment and connected home offerings – all in one place, and all in your control.



Say hello to internet and entertainment your way, with myHome.

With fast, reliable home internet coverage, guaranteed pricing for up to 4 years, no hidden fees, no equipment charges and major savings on entertainment, myHome brings customers choice, flexibility, value and most of all, simplicity.

Here’s how it works:

With myHome, all new and existing Verizon Home Internet customers, more than 67 million homes across the U.S., can:

Choose the available Fios, 5G Home or LTE Home internet plan that matches their household needs. With fast, reliable speeds (up to 2 Gig with Fios in select areas), Whole-Home Wi-Fi and price guarantees, it’s internet your way. Plans start at $35/mo with Auto Pay and select mobile plans – and, with Verizon Forward, qualified low-income customers can save even more, with plans starting at just $20 per month. 1

Choose content perks from top streaming services for just $10/month. That means great value on Netflix & Max (with ads), Disney Bundle (including Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+), YouTube Premium, and Walmart+ membership with an included Paramount+ subscription. Get Apple One 2 and Apple Music Family 3 coming later this summer. Plus, manage even more entertainment subscriptions through +play.

and Apple Music Family coming later this summer. Plus, manage even more entertainment subscriptions through +play. Choose from connected home perks like Cloud storage, Walmart+ and our new Home Device Advisor perk.

Choose a Live TV option - either Fios TV or YouTube TV.

It’s that simple. Customers can choose any of the options that work for them, with the flexibility to change anytime. With more entertainment options than ever.

“Home internet frustrates customers, and home entertainment can be overwhelming. With myHome, customers now have the transparency and price guarantee they deserve on reliable internet, and an easy way to choose the best entertainment options with exclusive savings,” said Sowmyanarayan Sampath, CEO of Verizon Consumer. “myHome takes the complexity out – fully customize your subscriptions and connected home needs all in one place to match your lifestyle – without having to carry features or content you don’t need,” he added.

myHome builds on the success of Verizon’s myPlan for mobile customers, where customers can choose the perks they want, and add or change whenever they need.

Savings when you bundle mobile AND home internet plans

Customers who bundle mobile and home internet plans get our best savings. With myHome plans that start at $35/mo with Auto Pay AND our mobile and home discount, that means a savings on bills up to $300 annually. We’re making it super simple: manage both mobile and select home services from the My Verizon app with easy options to add/remove services and perks.

Sign up for Verizon Home Internet today .

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.0 billion in 2023. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit https://www.verizon.com/ or find a retail location at https://www.verizon.com/stores/.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/news. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

1 Eligible residential customers who qualify for Verizon Forward can receive (a) Fios 300 Mbps at $20/mo (plus a one-time $99 setup charge for new customers) if they also qualify for Lifeline or (b) 5G Home or LTE Home at $20/mo when combined with select postpaid mobile unlimited plans.

2With Apple One, you can game on the go with Apple Arcade, enjoy a catalog of over 100 million songs and expertly curated playlists with Apple Music, watch award-winning movies and series on Apple TV+, and access photos and files from iCloud+ in a snap.

3 With access to Apple Music Family, up to five other family members can also enjoy unlimited access to Apple Music.