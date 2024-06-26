Else Nutrition Completes Successful Product Rollout at 308 Locations of Leading Independent Grocery Chain





VANCOUVER. British Columbia, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ELSE NUTRITION HOLDINGS INC. (BABY) (BABYF) (0YL.F) ("Else" or the "Company"), is pleased to announce the successful product rollout at 308 locations of a major retailer following the initial launch in mid-June. The retailer has a strong presence in Texas while being recognized as one of the most prominent independent supermarket chains in North America.

This partnership highlights the introduction of 4 key Else Nutrition SKUs into the retailer’s extensive network:

Else Toddler Organic : Our flagship plant-based product, available in all 308 locations.

: Our flagship plant-based product, available in all 308 locations. Else Toddler Omega : Enhances toddler health with essential fatty acids, available in select stores.

: Enhances toddler health with essential fatty acids, available in select stores. Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Chocolate : A delicious, nutritious option for busy families, available in select stores.

: A delicious, nutritious option for busy families, available in select stores. Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Vanilla: Mom’s Choice Award-Wining, this offering is a versatile and convenient choice for on-the-go nutrition, available in select stores.

Hamutal Yitzhak, CEO & Co-Founder of Else Nutrition, commented, “We are thrilled to expand our partnership with this strategic retailer, bringing our Plant-Based nutrition solutions to families across Texas. This milestone reflects our commitment to making high-quality, organic nutrition accessible to customers around the United States and supports our mission to provide healthier alternatives in the marketplace. We look forward to continuing our collaboration and expanding our presence within their esteemed chain.”

For more information, visit www.elsenutrition.com.

About Else Nutrition Holdings Inc.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (TSX: BABY, OTCQX: BABYF, FSE: 0YL) is a food and nutrition company in the international expansion stage focused on developing innovative, clean, and whole Plant-Based food and nutrition products for infants, toddlers, children, and adults. Its revolutionary, Plant-Based, non-soy formula is a clean-ingredient alternative to dairy-based formulas. Since launching its Plant-Based Complete Nutrition for Toddlers, made of whole foods, almonds, buckwheat, and tapioca, the brand has received thousands of powerful testimonials and reviews from parents, gained national retailer support, and achieved rapid sales growth.

Awards and Recognition:

"2017 Best Health and Diet Solutions" award at Milan's Global Food Innovation Summit

#1 Best Seller on Amazon in the Fall of 2020 in the New Baby & Toddler Formula Category

“Best Dairy Alternative” Award 2021 at World Plant-Based Expo

Nexty Award Finalist at Expo West 2022 in the Plant-Based lifestyle category

During September 2022, Else Super Cereal reached the #1 Best Seller in Baby Cereal across all brands on Amazon



