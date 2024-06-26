Construction Advisory Expert Greg Parker Joins FTI Consulting as a Senior Managing Director

WASHINGTON, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the appointment of Greg Parker as a Senior Managing Director in the Construction, Projects and Assets practice within the firm’s Forensic and Litigation Consulting segment.

Mr. Parker, who is based in Miami, has more than 35 years of experience in construction and capital projects and has provided strategic solutions for clients across North America and Europe, playing a key role in the control, management and performance of major capital expenditure programs for corporate and public-sector owners.

In his role at FTI Consulting, Mr. Parker will use his deep industry expertise and connections to assist clients across multiple sectors, with a specific focus on construction and real estate transformation and advisory services in the growing life sciences, advanced technology, healthcare and data center industries.

“The delivery of large-scale projects and programs continues to be a significant challenge in the market fueled by a gap in talent, supply chain disruptions, increased competition for resources and emerging technologies,” said Garrett Fultz, Global Leader of the Construction, Projects and Assets practice at FTI Consulting. “Greg has significant experience working with project owner and developer clients as they navigate this uncertain environment, helping them deliver on their capital projects and programs on-time and on-budget.”

Prior to joining FTI Consulting, Mr. Parker led his own independent consulting company, Parker Construction Consultants, where he provided clients with business, program and risk management expertise across the property and infrastructure lifecycle. From 2012 to 2022, he was a Managing Director for Mace North America, where he oversaw the firm’s construction and real estate advisory services, overseeing program, project and cost management services for all of North America. Prior to that, he led Ernst & Young’s Construction Advisory Practice in North America.

Commenting on his appointment, Mr. Parker said, “Major projects are becoming ‘bet-the-company’ opportunities that are chock full of risk and uncertainty. FTI Consulting has a deep bench of experts who have successfully navigated the many risks associated with these types of projects. I look forward to collaborating with my new colleagues as we tap into our combined industry experience to deliver solutions to our clients.”

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 8,000 employees located in 33 countries and territories, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $3.49 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2023. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. More information can be found at www.fticonsulting.com.

FTI Consulting, Inc.

555 12th Street NW

Washington, DC 20004

+1.202.312.9100

Investor Contact:

Mollie Hawkes

+1.617.747.1791

mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com

Media Contact:

Nick Emmons

+1.617.510.1676

nick.emmons@fticonsulting.com