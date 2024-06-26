Future of Consumption - A Structured Approach to Identifying Opportunities: Case Studies ofAirBnB, NextAge, Amazon Inspire, TikTok, Toyota and JD

Dublin, June 26, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Future of Consumption: A Structured Approach to Identifying Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Businesses today face the challenge of achieving and accelerating growth amid historically weak economic expansion and a rapidly changing environment. To unlock growth opportunities and proactively position themselves ahead of the competition, they must understand the drivers of change, the consumers to target, and where to play. Above all, they must be prepared for the future of consumption.

Key Findings



Identifying growth opportunities is more challenging than ever

Achieving and accelerating growth are key business objectives for many companies. However, in the current economic and consumer environment, characterised by high operating costs, rapid changes, disruptions, uncertainty, and constrained consumer budgets, identifying growth opportunities is more challenging than ever.

The future of consumption is shaped by a variety of factors that intersect and interplay

Numerous factors spanning economies, societies, and technologies intersect and interplay with each other to create a dynamic and complex landscape for future consumption. The evolution of household structure, demographic shifts, technology penetration, and value changes are among the most influential drivers that shape tomorrow's consumption.

Four generations that shape future consumption today

Generation Z and millennials are leading the charge in redefining consumption patterns through their digital fluency and social consciousness. Generation X and baby boomers shape future consumption with their substantial purchasing power. Focusing on the generations that shape future consumption today provides an actionable framework for businesses.

Pinpointing growth markets requires a comprehensive approach

Companies need to adopt a comprehensive approach that integrates insights from the target segment analysis and incorporates a wide range of factors beyond demographics, income and expenditure, and other socioeconomic data in order to identify growth geographies and unlock opportunities.

An actionable approach to identifying and capitalising on growth opportunities

By understanding the drivers of future consumption, focusing on generations that shape tomorrow's consumption today, and applying a wide range of metrics to identify high-potential markets, businesses can strategically position themselves for sustained growth.

Data coverage: Market sizes (historic and forecasts), company shares, brand shares and distribution data.

Case Studies: AirBnB, NextAge, Amazon Inspire, TikTok, Toyota and JD

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction

The challenge of driving growth as consumers embrace a less materialistic life

Understand the future of consumption to turn challenges into opportunities

Drivers that shape the future of consumption

The trends that shape future consumer needs and preferences

Many factors intersect and interplay to shape the future of consumption

Next Age: The first start-up accelerator in Europe targeting the silver economy

Airbnb: Singleton-focused feature ensures safe solo travel experiences

Understand the interplay of key trends and influences to remain relevant

Generations that shape future consumption today

Navigating diverse generational impacts

Understand these four generations to drive growth

Two in three global consumers are looking for ways to simplify their life

TikTok Shop: Accelerating growth through e-commerce aimed at younger consumers

JD.com: Launching its Singles Day on the Chinese "Senior Citizens' Festival"

Catering to the characteristics of each generation to build brand loyalty and achieve growth

Identifying high-potential markets

Combining a variety of factors to measure market potential more accurately

Gen Z Market Potential Explorer: A sample framework to pinpoint high-potential markets

Amazon Inspire enables consumers to shop in a social media format

Case Study: Toyota's C+walk S promotes successful ageing for older adults

Pinpointing growth markets requires a comprehensive approach

Conclusion

Recommendations

Diligent groundwork for future success

Questions we are asking

