The Global Skincare Products Market to 2030: Trends, Opportunities and Competitive Analysis Featuring L'Oréal, Unilever, Estee Lauder Companies, Johnson & Johnson, Beiersdorf, and More

The global skincare products industry is expected to reach an estimated $219 billion by 2030 and is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 4.7% by value from 2024 to 2030. The major drivers for the growth for this market are increasing awareness among consumers about skin care and consumers' inclination towards multi-functional skincare creams.

The future of the global skincare products market looks good with opportunities in the areas of anti-aging, sun protection, body care lotion, and multi-functional skin cream.



Emerging trends, which have a direct impact on the dynamics of the skincare products industry, include multiple featured products, such as fairness creams with sun block features and sun care products with anti-aging effects.



Global skincare products market analysis by:

Product: Facial Care Anti-aging Moisturizer Cleanser and Scrub Others Body and Hand Care Body Care Hand Care Depilatories Sun Care After Sun Self-Tanning Sun Protection

Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Rest of the World



Market insights:

Facial care segment is expected to show above average growth during the forecast period.

Within the skincare products industry, facial care is expected to be the largest segment by value and volume.

Asia-Pacific is expected to remain the largest market due to the increasing population and rising per capita income in this region.

Leading skincare products companies profiled in this market report include:

L’Oréal

Unilever PLC

Estee Lauder Companies Inc.

Johnson & Johnson

Beiersdorf AG

Procter & Gamble Company

Kao Corporation

Shiseido

LVMH Moet Hennessy Louis

Avon Products Inc.

Some of the features of this report:

Market size estimates: Growth opportunities in the global skincare products industry in terms of value ($B) shipment.

Trend and forecast analysis: Global skincare products industry trend (2018-2023) and forecast (2024-2030) by region and segment.

Segmentation analysis: Global skincare products industry size from 2018 to 2030 by segmented type.

Regional analysis: Global skincare products industry breakdown by key regions of North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the Rest of the World.

Growth opportunities: Analysis of growth opportunities in segment type and regions.

Strategic analysis: This includes M&A, new products development, competitive landscape, and expansion strategies of global skincare products industry suppliers.

Emerging trends: Emerging trends of the global skincare products industry.

Analysis of the competitive intensity of the industry based on Porter's Five Forces model.

